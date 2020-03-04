Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Complaints over hospital’s coronavirus measures! 44kg of Bangkok ganja? || March 4

PHUKET XTRA - March 4 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket hospital chief responds to complaints over virus measures |:| Coronavirus update |:| Hose serving waterless homes severed |:| Phuket speedboat fire |:| Man lost for hours in Phuket jungle |:| Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 20202! |:| 44kg of ganja? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 07:08PM

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Phuket community
Mayor files complaint after hose serving waterless homes found severed

Just look for the nearest water truck driver. Stealing from poor people is just wrong but it seems t...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

@ Sanju. Yes you can come to Phuket without scaring,just ignore the prophet of doom and gloom K....(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

@ Sanju. No, you can not. Your 'fun' starts at Phuket airport. Risk to get a taxi driver th...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

" I did it for 20 years," calling BS on this, as salts in the water will leave salt residu...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

Quarantine rooms that share air con and ventilation with non-quarantine rooms and "...even open...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

Jor12, this scare must be hurting you, in the hip pocket, why else would you be like the Thai "...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

"What on earth are you talking about? If they are found to be infected they will be treated, ju...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

Clearly you are not aware of patient confidentiality. Then again, given the basic level of your comm...(Read More)

Phuket hospital chief responds to formal complaint over virus-protection measures

He is opening an isolation room door with no gloves, and as COVID 19 is airborne he should only be o...(Read More)

No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

What exactly is the point of your silly comment. If they found to be infected they will be treated. ...(Read More)

 

