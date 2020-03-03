Kata Rocks
German tourist not infected with COVID-19, says Phuket health chief

German tourist not infected with COVID-19, says Phuket health chief

PHUKET: A German tourist arriving from Singapore with an elevated body temperature and a runny nose was put into isolation late last week after landing in Phuket on Thursday and has now been discharged from hospital care after he tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Phuket health Chief announced today (Mar 3).

tourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 March 2020, 07:27PM

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew (left) announced the news at a press conference today (Mar 3). Photo: PPHO

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew (left) announced the news at a press conference today (Mar 3). Photo: PPHO

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew announced the news in response to state news agency MCOT posting a report on Sunday night explaining that a German man was suspected of being infected with the virus after landing at Phuket International Airport on Flight MI750 from Singapore.

The Phuket Airport Health Control Division had identified that the German man had a fever of 38.6ºC and a runny nose, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, MCOT reported. (See post here.)

“The German tourist is 21 years old. He tested negative for the virus. He does not have COVID-19,” PPHO Chief Thanit told the press today.

“He was discharged from Vachira Phuket Hospital on Feb 29 [Saturday],” he added.

However, Chief Thanit remained steadfast in declining to reveal any information about the 10 people who were last reported on Jan 31 as under observation at hospitals in Phuket on suspected of being infected with virus.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“I am sorry, I can’t share any information here,” he said.

Chief Thanit mid- last month went public to explain that his office had no authority to explain such details in accordance with a direct order from Bangkok. (see story here.)

Phuket officials have so far maintained that Phuket has not yet recorded a single case of a person confirmed as being infected with the coronavirus.

 

Phuket community
A call for unification

Absolute garbage. As an investor in this very project he is boasting about - Beachfront - I have no...(Read More)

Anutin: COVID-19 drugs supply adequate for now

Minister Anutin, is that the man in a navy flag officer uniform? The man who wanted foreigners '...(Read More)

Man, 61, drowns after leap from bridge to Phuket

Government employees retire at age 60, I read. Are they not getting a pension, enough to live on, s...(Read More)

Patong readies for local elections

Well, a already 6 years Patong Mayor who is saying that she has no idea about how much money Patong ...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

And khun Jor12, Read the top of the article again! : ..."exposed the lack of support by governm...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

As the serial poster on here likes to post multiple comments on the same article , I bet he will vot...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

@ Khun Jor12: The 'necessities of life' should have been provided by Mr Bunpot and Ms Seangd...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Anyway, when Phuket island runs dry, thousands registered inhabitants can still go to Laguna and gol...(Read More)

More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

@Kurt. What is a birma baby?...(Read More)

Phuket elephant camp formally warned over baby elephant abuse allegations

Absolutely pathetic! How much kick back did you get to look the other way. Again!!...(Read More)

 

