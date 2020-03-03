German tourist not infected with COVID-19, says Phuket health chief

PHUKET: A German tourist arriving from Singapore with an elevated body temperature and a runny nose was put into isolation late last week after landing in Phuket on Thursday and has now been discharged from hospital care after he tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Phuket health Chief announced today (Mar 3).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 March 2020, 07:27PM

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew (left) announced the news at a press conference today (Mar 3). Photo: PPHO

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew announced the news in response to state news agency MCOT posting a report on Sunday night explaining that a German man was suspected of being infected with the virus after landing at Phuket International Airport on Flight MI750 from Singapore.

The Phuket Airport Health Control Division had identified that the German man had a fever of 38.6ºC and a runny nose, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, MCOT reported. (See post here.)

“The German tourist is 21 years old. He tested negative for the virus. He does not have COVID-19,” PPHO Chief Thanit told the press today.

“He was discharged from Vachira Phuket Hospital on Feb 29 [Saturday],” he added.

However, Chief Thanit remained steadfast in declining to reveal any information about the 10 people who were last reported on Jan 31 as under observation at hospitals in Phuket on suspected of being infected with virus.

“I am sorry, I can’t share any information here,” he said.

Chief Thanit mid- last month went public to explain that his office had no authority to explain such details in accordance with a direct order from Bangkok. (see story here.)

Phuket officials have so far maintained that Phuket has not yet recorded a single case of a person confirmed as being infected with the coronavirus.