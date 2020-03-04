Mayor Thanasan told The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 3) that the hose was found severed on Sunday after a council worker went to draw water from the pond to supply the Thepkrasattri Municipality water-producing plant one kilometer away.
The municipality started using the pond at the Thalang Historical Park after the pond near the water-producing plant ran dry, he explained.
The water was to be used to help supply homes in the area without running water supply, he added.
The officer arrived Sunday morning and started the portable mains pump placed beside the pond, but the water plant was not receiving any supply, Mayor Thanasan said.
The officer traced the hose along its course and found that it had been intentionally cut about 200 metres away, he added.
“I personally went to Thalang Police Station and filed a complaint that afternoon. Right now, police are looking to track down who cut the hose,” he said.
The severed hose has already been replaced, Mayor Thanasan said.
“Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers stationed at Thepkrasattri Municipality have already replaced the hose, so we can produce water for local people,” he said.
