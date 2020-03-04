Mayor files complaint after hose serving waterless homes found severed

PHUKET: Thepkrasattri Mayor Thanasan Jiramorn has filed a formal complaint with the Thalang Police after a hose drawing water from a council pond to serve homes without running water supply was found severed.



Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers stationed at Thepkrasattri Municipality replace the severed hose. Photo: Thepkrasattri Municipality

The hose was connected to a portable mains pump placed beside the pond to feed the local water-producing plant. Photo: PR Dept

The municipality started using the pond at the Thalang Historical Park after the pond near the water-producing plant ran dry, Thepkrasattri Mayor Thanasan Jiramorn explained. Photo: Thepkrasattri Municipality

Mayor Thanasan told The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 3) that the hose was found severed on Sunday after a council worker went to draw water from the pond to supply the Thepkrasattri Municipality water-producing plant one kilometer away.

The municipality started using the pond at the Thalang Historical Park after the pond near the water-producing plant ran dry, he explained.

The water was to be used to help supply homes in the area without running water supply, he added.

The officer arrived Sunday morning and started the portable mains pump placed beside the pond, but the water plant was not receiving any supply, Mayor Thanasan said.

The officer traced the hose along its course and found that it had been intentionally cut about 200 metres away, he added.

“I personally went to Thalang Police Station and filed a complaint that afternoon. Right now, police are looking to track down who cut the hose,” he said.

The severed hose has already been replaced, Mayor Thanasan said.

“Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers stationed at Thepkrasattri Municipality have already replaced the hose, so we can produce water for local people,” he said.