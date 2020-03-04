Man, 60, arrested with 44kg of marijuana in parcel delivery from Bangkok

PHUKET: A 60-year-old man has been arrested after he was founding picking up 44 kilograms of dried marijuana from the office of a parcel delivery company in Phuket.

drugscrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 08:58AM

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi and fellow offices present the 44kg of compressed, dried marijuana valued at about B400,000, all packed into one-kilo packages, to the press yesterday (Mar 3). Photo: Wichit Police

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi told a press conference yesterday (Mar 3) that his officers had received a tip-off that a large delivery of marijuana would arrive in Phuket through a parcel company last Saturday (Feb 29).

Acting on the tip-off, his officers on Saturday arrived at the office of a private parcel delivery company in Soi Nasue, Wichit, and watched for any suspicious behaviour.

The officers identified one man who was acting suspiciously, Col Sujin said, and they moved in and asked to examine a carton he was carrying.

Inside the box, were 44 packs of dried marijuana, weighing one kilo each, Col Sujin added.

Altogether, the seized marijuana was valued at about B400,000, he noted.

The man was taken to Wichit Police Station, where he confessed to police that this was the fifth time that he had a delivery of marijuana, Col Sujin also explained.

“He said he was paid less than B1,000 each time for receiving the parcel and distributing to his network,” he told the press.

The man was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell, Col Sujin confirmed.

Col Sujin declined to name the suspect arrest and the parcel-delivery company.

Lt Col Chatchai Chunu, Chief of the Wichit Police Investigation Division, told The Phuket News that the box was sent from Bangkok.

Police had checked the name of the sender, but the name given was not registered in the civil registration database, Lt Col Chatchai said.

Also, the ID card number given to the parcel company contained only 12 digits, not 13, he added.

Lt Col Chatchai said that police were continuing their investigation into who sent the parcel and who the marijuana was sold to in Phuket.