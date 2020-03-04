Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man, 60, arrested with 44kg of marijuana in parcel delivery from Bangkok

Man, 60, arrested with 44kg of marijuana in parcel delivery from Bangkok

PHUKET: A 60-year-old man has been arrested after he was founding picking up 44 kilograms of dried marijuana from the office of a parcel delivery company in Phuket.

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 08:58AM

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi and fellow offices present the 44kg of compressed, dried marijuana valued at about B400,000, all packed into one-kilo packages, to the press yesterday (Mar 3). Photo: Wichit Police

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi and fellow offices present the 44kg of compressed, dried marijuana valued at about B400,000, all packed into one-kilo packages, to the press yesterday (Mar 3). Photo: Wichit Police

Wichit Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi told a press conference yesterday (Mar 3) that his officers had received a tip-off that a large delivery of marijuana would arrive in Phuket through a parcel company last Saturday (Feb 29).

Acting on the tip-off, his officers on Saturday arrived at the office of a private parcel delivery company in Soi Nasue, Wichit, and watched for any suspicious behaviour.

The officers identified one man who was acting suspiciously, Col Sujin said, and they moved in and asked to examine a carton he was carrying.

Inside the box, were 44 packs of dried marijuana, weighing one kilo each, Col Sujin added.

Altogether, the seized marijuana was valued at about B400,000, he noted.

The man was taken to Wichit Police Station, where he confessed to police that this was the fifth time that he had a delivery of marijuana, Col Sujin also explained.

“He said he was paid less than B1,000 each time for receiving the parcel and distributing to his network,” he told the press.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 

The man was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell, Col Sujin confirmed.

Col Sujin declined to name the suspect arrest and the parcel-delivery company.

Lt Col Chatchai Chunu, Chief of the Wichit Police Investigation Division, told The Phuket News that the box was sent from Bangkok.

Police had checked the name of the sender, but the name given was not registered in the civil registration database, Lt Col Chatchai said.

Also, the ID card number given to the parcel company contained only 12 digits, not 13, he added.

Lt Col Chatchai said that police were continuing their investigation into who sent the parcel and who the marijuana was sold to in Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

BCCT fires up first Phuket event for 2020
US death toll from coronavirus jumps to nine
Premier, cabinet donate salary to battle outbreak
German tourist not infected with COVID-19, says Phuket health chief
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Warning over baby elephant? Overstayer banned 10 years! Coronavirus update! || March 3
Michigan man rescued after lost in Phuket jungle
No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea
Russian tourists rescued after blown offshore on inflatable rings
Two men escape serious injuries as car flips
Phuket Immigration smart car helps nab South African caught overstaying, blacklisted for 10 years
Virus covered by universal health care
US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fall
Bank of Thailand: More than one solution
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st Thai virus fatality! Myanmar baby death exposes migrant workers’ rights chasm? || March 2

 

Phuket community
No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

When 140,000 illegal thai workers return from S-Korea things can coronavirus wise become messy in Th...(Read More)

Two men escape serious injuries as car flips

...'Something wrong happened with the car'.. Sure, it must be the car, as the road was not ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

And Jor12, In this article you can read that no more water reaxh the homes of more than 70,000 famil...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

@Jor12, what I wrote in the past about the periods of water availability was a 'reflection' ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration smart car helps nab South African caught overstaying, blacklisted for 10 years

while I agree with catching and deporting overstayers, there should also be smart cars to catch unli...(Read More)

Two men escape serious injuries as car flips

You buried the lede. The last paragraph is the real story....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration smart car helps nab South African caught overstaying, blacklisted for 10 years

Another tick gone....(Read More)

Russian tourists rescued after blown offshore on inflatable rings

Looks like they enjoyed it....(Read More)

Anutin: COVID-19 drugs supply adequate for now

Still waiting, waiting and waiting, for the medical report, on the Thai cure, to be published.... ar...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

@GerryT, did you notice your 'bet' in your crystal ball? :-) Well, as we all know, you too,...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket

 