Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon to support Phuket’s tourism

MARATHON: The award-winning Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place for the 15th time on June 13-14 at Laguna Phuket, welcoming 15,000 runners from more than 70 countries and a new title sponsor, Supersports.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 09:42AM

The press conference yesterday (Mar 30) announcing the 15th Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place on June 13-14 at Laguna Phuket. Photo: Laguna Phuket PR Dept

With over 80% of runners coming from outside of Phuket and 20% travelling from overseas, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is a leading destination marathon in Southeast Asia and an important event for Phuket island.

Contributing 291.58 million baht in 2019 alone, the event drives domestic and international travel to the island with visitors spending in the local economy on accommodation, food and beverage, and more. With a strong family focus, the event has become a fun vacation for many and participants spend time enjoying the island and its attractions both before and after the event.

“Our registration numbers are up on this time last year,” commented Roman Floesser, CEO of the event’s organiser, GAA Events.

“Despite COVID-19 concerns, runners are committed to taking part and we are working with our partners to ensure a safe and fun race for all,” he added.

“Event planning is on schedule, registrations continue to be received and we are confident that more than 15,000 runners from around the world will take part this year.

“We’re also extremely pleased to welcome Supersports as a title sponsor this year. They are very active in the running scene and are a well recognised sports and lifestyle brand in Thailand.”

Supersports, one of Thailand’s leading retailers of sportswear, shoes and equipment, is a brand synonymous with “Athleisure” and have recently confirmed a three-year title sponsorship with GAA Events.

“We are excited to announce our three-year title sponsorship of the award-winning Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon,” said Erlinda Petpisit, Omnichannel Customer Director, Marketing Department, CRC Sports, operator of Supersports.

“While we are one of the leaders in Thailand for sportswear and related products offline and online, the event provides us with a valuable opportunity to engage in a meaningful way with a broad demographic who enjoy healthy activities and actively wear “Athlesiure” apparel.

“With up to 15,000 runners from all over the world expected to take part this year, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is the largest destination marathon of its kind in Thailand and we are excited to be a part of it,” Ms. Petpisit added.

Held over two days, runners can choose from six distances: 2km Kids Run, 5km and 10km will take place on Saturday June 13 as the sun sets, and the Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon (42.195km) and Marathon Relay (42.195km) will take place the following day, Sunday June 14, as the sun rises.

The scenic course takes runners past local villages, coconut plantations, through the beachfront Sirinat National Park, and starts and finishes at Laguna Grove in the award-winning Laguna Phuket complex.

“It’s an honour that the Superports Laguna Phuket Marathon has been on runners’ wish list for many years, and a delight to witness the steady growth of the running community in Thailand,” said Paul Wilson, Senior Assistant Vice President - Group Director, Golf and Destination Sales & Marketing, Laguna Phuket.

“The past few years have seen running events play a bigger role not only in promoting a healthy lifestyle, but also helping to raise awareness and funds for meaningful causes. Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon leads the way in both endeavours, very much in sync with Laguna Phuket’s aspirations,” Wilson added.

“I believe Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon’s success as a leading sporting event in Asia Pacific and as a fundraising platform that has a positive impact on the local community, together with Laguna Phuket’s outstanding hospitality capacity, has significantly contributed to the resort’s ultimate recognition as Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand (Nov 2018) and Honorable Contributor in Sports and Exercise (Dec 2019).

“This June, Laguna Phuket will once again welcome thousands of runners and spectators to the beautiful island of Phuket and our destination resort. Laguna Grove, the resort’s outdoor event space by the lagoon, will become the race and event venue while our newly-launched ACES convention and exhibition space will host the pasta party, providing s memorable race experience to runners with exceptional service and hospitality,” said Wilson.

“During your trip in Phuket, we encourage all to make the most of your time by visiting the many world-renowned attractions, as well as joining us in raising awareness and funds towards Laguna Phuket Foundation’s Children First Fund (CFF) to support more than 400 underprivileged children in seven orphanages in Phuket. You can help them now by making a direct donation upon race registration or contact us at CSR@lagunaphuket.com,” he concluded.

As Phuket’s largest sporting event and a top marathon major in Thailand, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon meets stringent international standards. Certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) since the event’s first year, it is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

The 15th Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place June 13 and 14, 2020 at Laguna Phuket. Registration can be made online at http://www.phuketmarathon.com/registration.

For more information:

Website: www.phuketmarathon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/phuketmarathon

Instagram: @phuketmarathon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LagunaPhuketMarathon