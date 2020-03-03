THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Michigan man rescued after lost in Phuket jungle

Michigan man rescued after lost in Phuket jungle

PHUKET: A 48-year-old man from Michigan was rescued late yesterday (Mar 2) after he spent six hours lost in jungle on Phuket’s west coast while trying to walk from Nai Yang Beach to Nai Thon Beach just a handful of kilometres away.

tourism Safety police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 3 March 2020, 05:04PM

American David Mitchell is brought ashore at Nai Thon Beach early yesterday evening (Mar 2). Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Officers enter the coastal jingle to locate American David Mitchell late yesterday afternoon (Mar 2). Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Officers enter the coastal jingle to locate American David Mitchell late yesterday afternoon (Mar 2). Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

After he was found safe, American David Mitchell was put onto a boat and taken to Nai Thon Beach. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

American David Mitchell is brought ashore at Nai Thon Beach early yesterday evening (Mar 2). Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Although fatigued, American David Mitchell declined to go to hospital, and was later taken back to his hotel in Patong. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Maj Ekkachai Siri said he was notified of the man’s plight at 3pm by officers answering the Tourist Police hotline 1155.

The man, David Raymond Mitchell, had tried to walk along the coast from Nai Yang Beach to Nai Thon Beach.

“However, he walked into the jungle as he wanted to avoid having to clamber over rocks along the coast,” Maj Ekkachai explained.

After six hours lost on the headland between the two beaches, Mr Mitchell gave up trying to find his way out of the jungle and called the Tourist Police hotline 1155, and gave officers his location.

A search was quickly launched by Tourist Police, accompanied by Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) officers as well as officers from the Sakoo Police and Sirinath National Park.

The search teams made their way to the location given by Mr Mitchell and found him at about 6pm. They led him back to the nearest coastline, where he was put on a search boat and taken to Nai Thon Beach, Maj Ekkachai explained.

“Mr Mitchell look exhausted, so Kusoldharm rescue workers offered him to take him to a hospital, but he declined to go,” Maj Ekkachai said.

After rescue workers administered basic first aid and made sure Mr Mitchell was in good condition, local Tourist Police officers took him back to his hotel in Patong, Maj Ekkachai added.

