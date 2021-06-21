Phuket suffers sixth COVID death in ongoing outbreak

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its sixth death attributed to COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has announced. The death, marked yesterday (June 20), is the fourth COVID death on the island in the past three weeks.

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 June 2021, 09:30AM

The news came with the standard daily update of new infections on the island for yesterday, posted online by the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket yesterday evening (June 20).

As with the announcement of the previous three COVID deaths on the island ‒ on June 2, June 11 and June 12 ‒ no details of the latest victim’s death were provided.

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon confirmed last Wednesday (June 16) that the two COVID deaths recorded in Phuket on June 11 and June 12 were that of a German national and that of a Thai woman suffering ALS.

Dr Kusak did not clarify which person died on which day. He did not reveal even the ages of the victims.

“The two had suffered from chronic diseases. The Thai woman had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS] and was taking prednisolone. She was more fragile than people in general,” Dr Kusak said.

“For the German case, this case had a heart disease and diabetes, as well as a high body weight, about 130kg. This case was not as fit and healthy as normal people,” he added.

Officials have previously reported that Phuket’s second death from COVID in the ongoing outbreak was an 86-year-old Thai woman who had a hyperlipidemia and hypertension on June 1.

The first death attributed to COVID infection recorded since Apr 3 was that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema on May 11.

According to the PPHO report last night, Phuket officials marked four new infections for yesterday (June 20), leaving the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 at 705.

The 705 does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment and one foreigner who was marked as being infected outside the country.

Of the 705 cases recognised since Apr 3, 671 have been released from hospital care while 36 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report also included a map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

Wichit - 83 infections

Phuket Town - 79

Patong - 76

Rassada - 63

Kathu - 55

Cherng Talay - 45

Chalong - 45

Rawai - 44

Thepkrasattri - 34

Srisoonthorn - 33

Kamala - 33

Koh Kaew - 26

Karon - 30

Pa Khlok - 10

Mai Khao - 9

