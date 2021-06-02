The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks COVID-19 death of woman, 86

Phuket marks COVID-19 death of woman, 86

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its second death in the current outbreak of COVID-19. The COVID fatality was an 86-year-old woman who passed away yesterday (June 1), Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon explained during a live broadcast this morning (June 2).

COVID-19Coronavirusdeath
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 10:44AM

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon explains the woman’s death during a live broadcast this morning (June 2). Screenshot: Phuket Radio Thailand

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon explains the woman’s death during a live broadcast this morning (June 2). Screenshot: Phuket Radio Thailand

“First of all, I have to say sorry for the family and relatives. Yesterday, we had the second death from COVID-19 in Phuket. The case was an 86-year-old Thai woman who had a hyperlipidemia and hypertension,” he said

“She died at about midday after she had been under care at the Phuket Provincial Hospital for seven days.

“She first came under care with fever and coughing, then doctors confirmed that she had pneumonia,” he added.

“After we investigated her case and questioned people who had close contact with her, medical staff found that a Myanmar national woman who was hired to take care of her was infected,” Dr Kusak said.

“Medical staff went to conduct proactive screening at the area where the caretaker stayed and found five other Myanmar workers infected,” he continued.

“The workers worked at the Phuket Town fresh market on Ong Sim Phai Rd, so we swab tested vendors and workers at the market; 460 Thai people and 350 migrant workers were tested, and we found one Myanmar national worker who was infected,” Dr Kusak said.

“Today, we will test about 400 people at the Phuket City Market on Ranong Rd. We will also conduct proactive screening among foreigners in Rawai,” he added.

“The number of new infected cases has been decreasing, but we still have to wear face masks, wash our hands and maintain social distancing,” he said.

The woman’s death is only the second since officials started reporting infections of the ‘Third Wave’ on Apr 3.

Phuket suffered three deaths from COVID-19 in the initial outbreak last year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators
Survival bags to be given to more 35,000 households in Phuket
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kathu
Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise
Urgent aid needed for starving captive elephants
Qatar Airways confirms Phuket flights to resume July 1
Navy defends decision to buy three Chinese-made tanks
WHO approves China’s Sinovac COVID jab
Australian man found dead in Patong
China confirms first human case of bird flu strain
Phuket suffers second COVID death in latest outbreak
Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac
CAAT updates requirements for domestic flight passengers to Phuket
Virus variants to dictate Phuket stays
Staff at Phuket ‘hands-on’ businesses must be vaccinated to reopen

 

Phuket community
Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

We should all congratulate Governor Woonciew and Mr Pracha from the M-DES for developing and promoti...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more 35,000 households in Phuket

This small contribution to Phuket households is saying everything about living conditions among Phuk...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Surprised? When you live here permanent for many years you have experienced/learned not to trust the...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Dear CaptainJack69... Thank you - that info was not available at the time the story was posted ye...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

All this confusion is because people can't seem to differentiate between 'register' and ...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

It makes me laugh that they've given almost 100,000 doses to Thai's who aren't even regi...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

In the UK 60% of the population have had their first shot and 40% are fully vaccinated. From day 1 t...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Here you go PN, I've done your job for you. From ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ@LINE ...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Retirees, spouses, tourists, students, et al. are still being ignored. So a wealthy retiree can’t ...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Get on the bus, get off the bus. Typical Phuket clustercluck....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 