Phuket suffers fifth COVID death in ongoing outbreak

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its fifth death attributed to COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has announced. The death, marked yesterday (June 12), is the fourth COVID death on the island in the past two weeks.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 June 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The news came with the standard daily update of new infections on the island for yesterday, posted online by the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket yesterday evening (June 12).

As with the previous two COVID deaths on the island, on June 2 and on Friday (June 11), no details of the latest victim’s death were provided.

Officials have reported that Phuket’s second death from COVID in the ongoing outbreak was an 86-year-old Thai woman who had a hyperlipidemia and hypertension on June 1.

The first death attributed to COVID infection recorded since Apr 3 was that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema on May 11.

According to the PPHO report last night, Phuket officials marked zero new infections for yesterday (June 12), leaving the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 at 677.

The 677 does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment and one foreigner who tested positive on his 13th day stay in local quarantine on the island.

Of the 677 cases recognised since Apr 3, 647 have been released from hospital care while 32 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report also included a map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows: