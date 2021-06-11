Phuket suffers fourth COVID death in latest outbreak

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its fourth death attributed to COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has announced.

Saturday 12 June 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The news came with the standard daily update of new infections on the island for yesterday, posted online by the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket yesterday evening (June 11).

No details of the COVID victim’s death were provided.

The news follows Phuket officials marking the third death for the outbreak Wednesday last week (June 2).

Officials have yet to release any details of the third death, but did explain that Phuket’s second death from COVId in the ongoing outbreak was an 86-year-old Thai woman who had a hyperlipidemia and hypertension.

The first death attributed to COVID infection recorded since Apr 3 was that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema on May 11.

According to the PPHO report last night, Phuket officials marked zero new infections for yesterday (June 11), bringing the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 to 677.

The 677 does not include six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment and one foreigner who tested positive on his 13th day stay in local quarantine on the island.

Of the 677 cases recognised since Apr 3, 644 have been released from hospital care while 36 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report also updated the map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows: