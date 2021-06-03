Phuket suffers third COVID death in latest outbreak

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its third death attributed to COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, the Phuket Provincial Public health Office (PPHO) has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeath

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 June 2021, 08:20AM

Image: PPHO

The news came with the standard daily update of new infections on the island for today (June 2), posted online by the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket last night.

No details of the COVID victim’s death were provided.

The news follows Phuket officials marking the second death for the outbreak just yesterday, an 86-year-old Thai woman who had a hyperlipidemia and hypertension.

The first death attributed to COVID infection recorded since Apr 3 was that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema on May 11.

According to the PPHO report last night, Phuket officials marked six new infections for June 2, bringing the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 to 670, not including six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment.

Of the 670 cases recognised so far, 611 have been released from hospital care while 62 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report also updated the map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows: