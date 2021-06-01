Phuket suffers second COVID death in latest outbreak

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its second death attributed to COIVD-19 in the latest outbreak, the Phuket Provincial Public health Office (PPHO) has announced.

COVID-19CoronavirusdeathVaccinehealth

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 06:26PM

Image: Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket

The news came with the standard daily update of new infections on the island for today (June 1), posted online by the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket at 5:20pm.

No details of the COVID victim’s death were provided.

Before today Phuket had suffered just one death attributed to COVID-19 since the ’Third Wave’ of infections hit the island on Apr 3 ‒ that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema.

According to the report, Phuket officials marked just two new infections for June 1, bringing the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 to 664, not including six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment.

Of the 664 cases recognised so far, 606 have been released from hospital care while 62 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report also updated the map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows: