Phuket suffers second COVID death in latest outbreak

Phuket suffers second COVID death in latest outbreak

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its second death attributed to COIVD-19 in the latest outbreak, the Phuket Provincial Public health Office (PPHO) has announced.

COVID-19 Coronavirus death Vaccine health
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 06:26PM

Image: Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket

Image: Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket

The news came with the standard daily update of new infections on the island for today (June 1), posted online by the Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket at 5:20pm.

No details of the COVID victim’s death were provided.

Before today Phuket had suffered just one death attributed to COVID-19 since the ’Third Wave’ of infections hit the island on Apr 3 ‒ that of a 71-year-old man who was already suffering from emphysema.

AXA Insurance PCL

According to the report, Phuket officials marked just two new infections for June 1, bringing the total number of people infected on the island since Apr 3 to 664, not including six people infected outside Phuket but brought to the island for treatment.

Of the 664 cases recognised so far, 606 have been released from hospital care while 62 patients remain under medical care and supervision.

The PPHO report also updated the map showing the locations of infections on Phuket, as follows:

  • Wichit - 76 infections
  • Phuket Town - 71
  • Patong - 70
  • Rassada - 57
  • Kathu - 50
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Chalong - 42
  • Rawai - 42
  • Thepkrasattri - 33
  • Srisoonthorn - 33
  • Kamala - 33
  • Koh Kaew - 24
  • Karon - 30
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Mai Khao - 9
  • Sakhu - 9

Phuket community
WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names

Donald Trump did call Covid-19 the 'china virus'. That was stigmatising, mend to poke presid...(Read More)

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names

Wow, we go to need a code book to understand worldwide virus happening. Ass the WHO said: These scie...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Not shy at all, the left overs from a vaccine that is still not accepted by who for the foreigners i...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Left-overs from every used vaccine bottle no thanks....(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

X-V, at my local hospital several of the senior doctors elected to get Sinovac over Astra Zeneca. It...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Left-over Xi vaccines? No thanks. Not even your leaders took Xi vaccine....(Read More)

CAAT updates requirements for domestic flight passengers to Phuket

So if you get that test 6 days prior to arrival and you catch the Wuhan lab virus in the meantime , ...(Read More)

Staff at Phuket ‘hands-on’ businesses must be vaccinated to reopen

What happens to people who are medically not able to get any vaccines due to previous vaccine injury...(Read More)

Direct flights to Phuket to start July 1

Good news but... Still no clarity on: Will a COE be needed or just the regular vise is enough. Ca...(Read More)

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names

Good idea. We shouldn't hold a country responsible for allowing a new strain. Sure don't wan...(Read More)

 

