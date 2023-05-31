Pro Property Partners
Marine officials not worried yet as speedboat driver ‘disappears’

PHUKET: Senior officials at the Phuket Marine Office are not overly concerned that they have been unable to contact the driver of the tour speedboat ‘Thanathip Marine 555’ to answer questions about the boat slamming into a channel marker in Chalong Bay on May 17, injuring 35 tourists.

tourismmarinetransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 31 May 2023, 06:59PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (in blue shirt) joins police officers as tourists injured in the collision on May 17 are admitted to hospital. Photo: PIC / file

The ‘Thanathip Marine 555’ , operated by A Time Nature Tour Co, was returning to Phuket from Phi Phi Island after a tour of nearby islands when it struck the channel marker at speed late afternoon on May 17**.

Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchapong Pranit told The Phuket News today (May 31) that the punishment his office will dispense over the collision is still under review.

The boat driver, Satit Maschai, faces his boat operating licence being revoked, Mr Natchapong said.

“But they [Phuket marine officials] are waiting for him for questioning,” he said.

“The licence should be revoked, but the process has not yet been finalised. The licence may be revoked for up to two years before he can appeal,” Mr Natchapong said.

The delay stems from Satit being admitted to hospital for a broken leg sustained in the collision, Mr Natchapong explained.

“Initially he was injured with a broken leg and in hospital, so we could not investigate him. We called him yesterday [May 30] and could not reach him, but we are looking for him for our investigation as we have already investigated everyone else in accordance with regulations under the Maritime Act, including the owner of the boat company, the tour guide, and the passengers,” he continued.

Mr Natchapong said that marine officials had been trying to contact ’the speedboat driver’ and asking his employer, A Time Nature Tour Co Ltd, where he lives in order to reach him and bring him in for questioning.

Patchara Paopanich, who holds the position of Habour Master at the Phuket Marine Office, told The Phuket News today that Satit was discharged from hospital care on May 20.

Officers have been trying to contact him since then, but have been unsuccessful,” Mr Patchara said.

Of note, Mr Patchara today become the first Phuket official to publicly identify the speedboat driver by name, confirming that it was Satit Maschai.

A formal “invitation” had been issued and sent to Satit’s house on Monday (May 29), requesting him to present himself for questioning, Mr Patchara said.

Phuket Property

“If he does not turn up within seven days from the day the letter was sent [within June 5], his [boat operator’s] licence will be revoked,” he added.

“We are not worried that he would run away. He is a boat driver and still has to work in the industry, and if he disappears his licence will be revoked,” Mr Patchara said.

POLICE ACTION

Meanwhile, Chalong Police are continuing to gather evidence to assist the Public Prosecutor’s Office with their prosecution, Chalong Police Chief Col Ekkarat Plaiduang told The Phuket News today.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has already publicly confirmed that Satit faces up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to B60,000, or both, if he is found guilty of negligence that resulted in the collision.

The charge has been filed against Satit by the Chalong Police, who will also charge Satit for drug use after a blood test conducted by Mission Hospital Phuket confirmed that he had tested positive for amphetamine/methamphetamine (ya bah/ya ice).

“Officers are still gathering medical documents from the injured passengers to file the case to the attorney,” Col Ekkarat explained today.

“We are gathering documents for the prosecution. We need to get the medical certificates of the injuries and the official opinions of the doctors who provided care for the patients,” he said.

“We have to see how many people suffered severe injuries and how many people suffered only minor injuries. There are still two patients remaining in the hospital at the moment. When in court, we need evidence to prove the driver’s guilt and the attorney will ask for the medical documents,” Col Ekkarat said.

Commenting on the drug use charge, Col Ekkarat said, “If the blood of the driver tested positive for drug use, he will be prosecuted for it as well ‒ but they need medical proof and the Phuket Provincial Police Chief [Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong] will make a press conference to announce it,” he said.

** See also:

