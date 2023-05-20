Captain faces up to 3 years in jail for Phuket speedboat accident

PHUKET: The captain of the Phuket-regitered speedoat Thanathip Marine 555, which slammed into a channel marker in Chalong Bay on Wednesday (May 17) and left 35 people injured, can face up to three years in prison if found guilty in negligence, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 May 2023, 04:46PM

Thanathip Marine 555 after the collision on May 17. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong Woonciew visits boat accidents victims at a local hospital on May 19. Photo by PR Phuket.

Phuket Immigration officials visit boat accidents victims at a local hospital on May 19. Photo by PR Phuket.

Governor Narong Woonciew holds a meeting with Phuket officials and announces charges against an unnamed speedboat captain on May 19. Photo by PR Phuket.

Reporters interview an unidentified person who suffered a leg injury in the speedboat accident on May 17. Photo by Eakkapop Thongtub.

The confirmation was delivered during an official meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 19). Those present to hear the case update included:

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong;

Chief of the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) Udomporn Kan;

Chief of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) Ratchadaporn Oin;

Regional marine office boat inspector Adul Raluekmoon;

Deputy Commander of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3 (TMECC Region 3) Capt Krit Khluebmat;

Director of the Phuket branch of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) Thiraporn Nokkaew;

Noppadon Uwutkampreecha from Tourism Business and Guide Registration Office, Southern Branch 2.

In the presence of all relevant parties, from the Royal Thai Navy to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Governor Narong announced that the speedboat captain had been charged with negligence causing injuries to others under Sections 300 and 390 of the Criminal Code.

The captain, whose name was not disclosed in the official report of the meeting, faces a potential sentence of up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to B60,000, according to Governor Narong.

Thai Criminal Code:

Of note, Section 300 of the Criminal Code deals with negligence causing serious harm to others. The punishment under Section 300 is up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to B6,000 (read here).

Section 390 of the Criminal Code deals with negligence causing harm to others. The punishment under Section 390 is up to one month in prison and/or a fine of up to B1,000.

However, if the person confesses to the charges, their sentence is reduced to half the term handed down by the court, in accordance with Section 78 of the Criminal Code.

Governor Narong mentioned at the meeting that the police are still awaiting the results of the captain’s blood alcohol test. If the alcohol level is found to exceed the limit, additional charges may be filed.

The same applies to intoxication by other substances, although Governor Narong did not specify whether the captain had been tested for them.

During the meeting, Governor Narong reiterated the same basic information about the Thanathip Marine 555 accident that had been disclosed previously.

Thanathip Marine 555 had 37 people on board when it collided with a channel marker in Chalong Bay on May 17. People on board included:

21 nationals of Russia;

9 nationals of Kazakhstan;

4 nationals of Thailand;

1 national of Hong Kong;

1 national of Mainland China;

1 national of Ukraine.

Two people on board escaped injuries ("code white"): one Kazakhstani and one Thai. 13 people sustained light injuries ("code green"), with no nationalities specified.

16 people suffered moderate injuries ("code yellow"), also with no nationalities specified. Six individuals sustained severe injuries, including broken bones (two Thais and four Russians).

According to Governor Narong’s most recent statement, as of May 19, 16 of the injured individuals remained hospitalised.

Previously Phuket Tourist Police released the names of the people hospitalised. The list included “Mr Satit Maschai, Thai boat driver”. It has not been confirmed yet, if Mr Satit is the man to be charged with negligence causing injuries and severe injuries.

An inspection of Thanathip Marine 555 on May 18 found no technical issues that may have caused the accident.