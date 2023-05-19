333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

PHUKET: An inspection of the Phuket speedboat Thanathip Marine 555, which slammed into a channel marker in Chalong Bay on Wednesday, has found no technical issues that may have caused the accident.

tourismSafetyaccidents
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 May 2023, 10:15AM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

Phuket Marine Office Chief had ordered an inspection of the boat, explained a report by Phuket Info Center last night (May 18).

The inspection was conducted by regional marine office inspector Adul Raluekmoon and fellow technicians at an unnamed shipyard in Chalong, said the report.

Present for the inspection were officers from the Chalong Police and Phuket Tourist Police.

Mr Adul said that from questioning mechanics and guides, there was no indication that something was wrong before the accident. “Everything was normal without any signs to say there would be an accident,” he said.

“The engine part is normal. Then we looked at the controls and steering. Whether turning left or right or in normal position, all worked normally. But we found a crack in a vent for hydraulic oil,” he added.

“All other parts of the boat are normal. There are only traces of damage caused by the collision,” Mr Adul said.

“In determining the cause of any accident, we mainly look at the ship’s hull, the ship’s controller and the weather. The preliminary inspection of the ship’s hull did not find any abnormalities,” Mr Adlu explained.

The Pavilions Phuket

“As for the weather at that time, the sea was normal, the rest is with the boat operator, who must be asked what happened at that time that resulted in the accident. We also need to question other circumstantial witnesses, such as the tourists and guides on the boat.

“Therefore, the exact cause [of the accident] cannot be concluded at this time. We must wait to collect all the evidence first,” Adul said.

In total, 35 people were injured in the accident, with Phuket Tourist Police releasing the names of the injured yesterday.

Among those injured were the boat captain, who suffered a broken leg, and the boat driver, named in the injury reports as Satit Maschai.

The boat, operated by A Time Nature Tour Co, was returning to Phuket from Phi Phi Island after a tour of nearby islands when it struck the channel marker at speed late Wednesday afternoon.

Following the accident Phuket Governor Nartong Woonciew at Vachira Phuket Hospital Wednesday night confirmed that in addition to the B15,000 mandatory insurance coverage required under the Boat Act, A Time Nature Tour Co’s insurance provider, Thai Pattana Insurance Co, is providing up to B500,000 per injured passenger for medical expenses.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 19 May 2023 - 12:08:02 

Playing on his phone, 'fell asleep' or picking his nose?

JohnC | 19 May 2023 - 11:48:42 

The exact cause of the 'accident' cannot be concluded at this time? I would have thought it was obvious to all. The nut behind the wheel, (or helm in this case), is clearly at fault.  How can it be any different no matter how hard you try to find another reason to point the finger at. Will one of the tourists be blamed next for distracting the 'captain'? I use the term captain very...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two injured as pickup slams into parked van
Patong local election to affect Bangla area
‘Unified’ G7 hits Russia with new sanctions
More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Speedboat crash that injured 30 tourists now under investigation, Tourist murder in BKK || May 18
Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident
Nine dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy
Tour speedboat accident investigation underway
Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud
Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Senators mixed on next PM, Tourist trapped in drain is rescued, Phuket crash || May 17
30 injured in tour speedboat accident
Andaman Hotelier expo set to return
Housing market lacks lustre, reports REIC
Governor puts Phuket on show to academics

 

Phuket community
Patong local election to affect Bangla area

Cue gnashing of teeth and rending of clothes on thaigeezer, 555....(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

Playing on his phone, 'fell asleep' or picking his nose?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

@PN. Boat diver ?? [Thanks. Fixed - Ed]...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

@Kamala Pete. LMAO. Or maybe he 'fell asleep' at the helm, like his land based taxi brethren...(Read More)

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

the more the merrier. If he is blocked the people responsible could ultimately have blood on their h...(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

The exact cause of the 'accident' cannot be concluded at this time? I would have thought it ...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

According international laws this boat disaster is a 'ships disaster'. And that under the ey...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

That Thai Pattani Insurance is just providing B500,000 per injured passenger doesn't dismiss the...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

No country can aspire to 'democracy' when criticism is outlawed PERIOD. Problem is - once c...(Read More)

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

Aha, seems more senators leaving the 'sinking army ship'. Counting their buttons. ( yes-no-y...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
BahtSold
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 