No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

PHUKET: An inspection of the Phuket speedboat Thanathip Marine 555, which slammed into a channel marker in Chalong Bay on Wednesday, has found no technical issues that may have caused the accident.

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 May 2023, 10:15AM

Phuket Marine Office Chief had ordered an inspection of the boat, explained a report by Phuket Info Center last night (May 18).

The inspection was conducted by regional marine office inspector Adul Raluekmoon and fellow technicians at an unnamed shipyard in Chalong, said the report.

Present for the inspection were officers from the Chalong Police and Phuket Tourist Police.

Mr Adul said that from questioning mechanics and guides, there was no indication that something was wrong before the accident. “Everything was normal without any signs to say there would be an accident,” he said.

“The engine part is normal. Then we looked at the controls and steering. Whether turning left or right or in normal position, all worked normally. But we found a crack in a vent for hydraulic oil,” he added.

“All other parts of the boat are normal. There are only traces of damage caused by the collision,” Mr Adul said.

“In determining the cause of any accident, we mainly look at the ship’s hull, the ship’s controller and the weather. The preliminary inspection of the ship’s hull did not find any abnormalities,” Mr Adlu explained.

“As for the weather at that time, the sea was normal, the rest is with the boat operator, who must be asked what happened at that time that resulted in the accident. We also need to question other circumstantial witnesses, such as the tourists and guides on the boat.

“Therefore, the exact cause [of the accident] cannot be concluded at this time. We must wait to collect all the evidence first,” Adul said.

In total, 35 people were injured in the accident, with Phuket Tourist Police releasing the names of the injured yesterday.

Among those injured were the boat captain, who suffered a broken leg, and the boat driver, named in the injury reports as Satit Maschai.

The boat, operated by A Time Nature Tour Co, was returning to Phuket from Phi Phi Island after a tour of nearby islands when it struck the channel marker at speed late Wednesday afternoon.

Following the accident Phuket Governor Nartong Woonciew at Vachira Phuket Hospital Wednesday night confirmed that in addition to the B15,000 mandatory insurance coverage required under the Boat Act, A Time Nature Tour Co’s insurance provider, Thai Pattana Insurance Co, is providing up to B500,000 per injured passenger for medical expenses.