Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

PHUKET: Phuket Tourist Police have released the names of the passengers injured in the tour speedboat incident yesterday, when the speedboat slammed into a channel marker in Chalong Bay.

tourismmarineSafetyRussian
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 May 2023, 05:34PM

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

According to the Tourist Police, the list is of all people injured in the incident taken to hospital to receive treatment yesterday (May 17). Among them is a 10-year-old Ukrainian girl.

The list accounts for 35 people who were injured in the incident. Of note, the names were provided in Roman characters, with some of the names, ages, or other details differing from earlier reports or incomplete.

The Tourist Police report noted that the tourists were returning from a tour of Phi Phi Island, Maya Bay, Bamboo Island, Khai Island and Maithon Island, when the speedboat slammed into the channel marker. at about 4:46pm.

The speedboat, Thanathip Marine 555, is operated by local tour company ‘A Time Nature Tour’, the report said.

Tourist Police visited the injured tourists at their hospitals today (May 18), the report added.

The list was given as:

Vachira Phuket Hospital

  1. Novojoarskaja Vironika, 10 years old, Ukrainian
  2. Ms Ainur Nurbolat, 30, Kazakhstan
  3. Mr Shljapshev Vladimir, 65, Ukrainian
  4. Mrs Kichmerechriha Svetlaha, 57, Ukrainian (admitted)
  5. Mrs Tatiana Sergienko, 61, Russian (admitted)
  6. MS Aigerim Zhangnziyeva, 28, Kazakhstan (admitted)
  7. Ms Tatiana Sleshinskaia, 22, Russian
  8. Mr Sergei Meleshenko, 39, Russian (admitted)
  9. Ms Iuliia Borisova, 32, Russian
  10. Mr Weeraphon Pankaenkla, 17, Thai (boat boy)

Mission Hospital Phuket

  1. Miss VERA GORSHKOVA, Russian (admitted)
  2. MR.EVGENII GRUZDEN Nationality Russian (admitted)
  3. Ms Margarita Mereshenkd, Russian (admitted)
  4. Mr Ruslan Khairullin, Russian
  5. Mr Satit Maschai, Thai boat driver (admitted)

Dibuk Hospital

SALA
  1. Ms Puiyee Joey Lai, 20, from Hong Kong,
  2. Mr Xingsheng Dong, 27, Chinese

Chalong Hospital

  1. Ms Iiudmila Voitenko, 30, Russian, referred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment
  2. Ms Frplava Anastasia, 33, Russian
  3. Ms Koran Ralncess, 35, Kazakhstan, transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment
  4. Ms Asiia Rakhimova, 37, Russian, referred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment
  5. Ms Karrina, 30, Russian
  6. Mr Matin Wolfgang Huber, 42, Austria (not admitted, husband of No. 7)
  7. Ms Romana Waser, 40, Austria, transferred Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment (at the female surgery building)
  8. Mr Dmitry Valeryevich Bulychev, 37, Russian
  9. Mr Artur Grishko. 29, Russian

Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

  1. Ms Anna Semenikhin, 32, Russian
  2. Mr Anton Semenikhin, 37, Russian
  3. Mr Vasilii Nesterov, 29, Russian
  4. Mr Konstantin Chelyshkin, 36
  5. Ms Alina Sibgatullina, 30

Bangkok Hospital Phuket

  1. Ms Iana Charkovskaia, 35, sent for treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital
  2. Mr Prapas Kulbas, 54, guide, sent for treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital

Phuket Provincial Hospital

  1. Ms Iana Faterkina, Russian
  2. Mr Denis Faterkina, Russian

Officers from the Tourist Assistance Center have coordinated their efforts with the Russian consul, the Chinese consul and the Kazakhstan consul for Phuket, the report noted.

Concurring with the report from the meeting by Phuket Governor Nartong Woonciew at Vachira Phuket Hospital last night, the Tourist Police confirmed that in addition to the mandatory insurance required under the Boat Act, A Time Co’s insurance provider, Thai Pattana Insurance Co, is providing up to B500,000 per injured passenger for medical expenses.

Pol Lt Col Praen Somrak of the Chalong Police has been tasked with leading the investigation into the incident, the report added.

According to the report, the boat diver (named in the list of injured people as Satit Maschai) has already been tested for alcohol.

The test results will be used as evidence “ for further legal proceedings”, the report concluded.

Phuket community
Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The Governor does not know anything about Phuket Province. He has been appointed as a Governor in Ph...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

A real financial opportunity for all involved hospitals ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Hey, reading who were present at the meeting, I missed presence of the Admiral who is mostly joining...(Read More)

Former Thai embassy clerk arrested for visa fraud

Oh jeez...just another dishonest Immigration hack gets caught burning 9 Chinese students. If the CSD...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

...negative Phuket tourist image. Very weak remark of weak Chief Pranit, Phuket Marine office, that...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Maybe his brakes failed ??...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

What ever is financial covered by law or Insurance company, the Governor better make sure that his &...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

The so called Captain must be blind or on Drugs. Rewoke his License forever. I really not hope tha...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

This is BS- he has never said 'abolish' but talked about 'reform' the Old Guard are ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

Always a concern when the investigation is left to the police, who view incidents like this as a bon...(Read More)

 

