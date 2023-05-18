Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

PHUKET: Phuket Tourist Police have released the names of the passengers injured in the tour speedboat incident yesterday, when the speedboat slammed into a channel marker in Chalong Bay.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 18 May 2023, 05:34PM

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

According to the Tourist Police, the list is of all people injured in the incident taken to hospital to receive treatment yesterday (May 17). Among them is a 10-year-old Ukrainian girl.

The list accounts for 35 people who were injured in the incident. Of note, the names were provided in Roman characters, with some of the names, ages, or other details differing from earlier reports or incomplete.

The Tourist Police report noted that the tourists were returning from a tour of Phi Phi Island, Maya Bay, Bamboo Island, Khai Island and Maithon Island, when the speedboat slammed into the channel marker. at about 4:46pm.

The speedboat, Thanathip Marine 555, is operated by local tour company ‘A Time Nature Tour’, the report said.

Tourist Police visited the injured tourists at their hospitals today (May 18), the report added.

The list was given as:

Vachira Phuket Hospital

Novojoarskaja Vironika, 10 years old, Ukrainian Ms Ainur Nurbolat, 30, Kazakhstan Mr Shljapshev Vladimir, 65, Ukrainian Mrs Kichmerechriha Svetlaha, 57, Ukrainian (admitted) Mrs Tatiana Sergienko, 61, Russian (admitted) MS Aigerim Zhangnziyeva, 28, Kazakhstan (admitted) Ms Tatiana Sleshinskaia, 22, Russian Mr Sergei Meleshenko, 39, Russian (admitted) Ms Iuliia Borisova, 32, Russian Mr Weeraphon Pankaenkla, 17, Thai (boat boy)

Mission Hospital Phuket

Miss VERA GORSHKOVA, Russian (admitted) MR.EVGENII GRUZDEN Nationality Russian (admitted) Ms Margarita Mereshenkd, Russian (admitted) Mr Ruslan Khairullin, Russian Mr Satit Maschai, Thai boat driver (admitted)

Dibuk Hospital

Ms Puiyee Joey Lai, 20, from Hong Kong, Mr Xingsheng Dong, 27, Chinese

Chalong Hospital

Ms Iiudmila Voitenko, 30, Russian, referred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment Ms Frplava Anastasia, 33, Russian Ms Koran Ralncess, 35, Kazakhstan, transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment Ms Asiia Rakhimova, 37, Russian, referred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment Ms Karrina, 30, Russian Mr Matin Wolfgang Huber, 42, Austria (not admitted, husband of No. 7) Ms Romana Waser, 40, Austria, transferred Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment (at the female surgery building) Mr Dmitry Valeryevich Bulychev, 37, Russian Mr Artur Grishko. 29, Russian

Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Ms Anna Semenikhin, 32, Russian Mr Anton Semenikhin, 37, Russian Mr Vasilii Nesterov, 29, Russian Mr Konstantin Chelyshkin, 36 Ms Alina Sibgatullina, 30

Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Ms Iana Charkovskaia, 35, sent for treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital Mr Prapas Kulbas, 54, guide, sent for treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital

Phuket Provincial Hospital

Ms Iana Faterkina, Russian Mr Denis Faterkina, Russian

Officers from the Tourist Assistance Center have coordinated their efforts with the Russian consul, the Chinese consul and the Kazakhstan consul for Phuket, the report noted.

Concurring with the report from the meeting by Phuket Governor Nartong Woonciew at Vachira Phuket Hospital last night, the Tourist Police confirmed that in addition to the mandatory insurance required under the Boat Act, A Time Co’s insurance provider, Thai Pattana Insurance Co, is providing up to B500,000 per injured passenger for medical expenses.

Pol Lt Col Praen Somrak of the Chalong Police has been tasked with leading the investigation into the incident, the report added.

According to the report, the boat diver (named in the list of injured people as Satit Maschai) has already been tested for alcohol.

The test results will be used as evidence “ for further legal proceedings”, the report concluded.