Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use

PHUKET: Chalong Police Chief Pol Col Kanaen Somrak has confirmed that the driver of the speedboat that collided with a channel marker in Chalong Bay last week, injuring 35 tourists, will be charged with drug use.

tourismmarinetransportSafetydrugspolice

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 May 2023, 04:22PM

Police at Chalong Pier while tourists injured in the collision were brought ashore last Wednesday (May 17). Photo: Tourist Police

Col Kanaen confirmed to The Phuket News today (May 22) that a blood test conducted by Mission Hospital Phuket had confirmed that the driver, Satit Maschai, had tested positive for amphetamine/methamphetamine (ya bah/ya ice) use. Chalong Police will proceed with charges for drug use, Col Kanaen said. “He will be prosecuted for that,” he assured. However, Col Kanaen said that although Satit tested positive for drug use, it did not confirm that Satit was under the influence of the narcotic at the time he was driving the tour speedboat ‘Thanathip Marine 555’ when it struck the channel marker. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew confirmed to the press on Friday that Satit already faces up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B60,000, or both, if he is found guilty of negligence that resulted in the collision. Additional reporting by Eakkpop Thongtub