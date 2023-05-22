Col Kanaen confirmed to The Phuket News today (May 22) that a blood test conducted by Mission Hospital Phuket had confirmed that the driver, Satit Maschai, had tested positive for amphetamine/methamphetamine (ya bah/ya ice) use.
Chalong Police will proceed with charges for drug use, Col Kanaen said. “He will be prosecuted for that,” he assured.
However, Col Kanaen said that although Satit tested positive for drug use, it did not confirm that Satit was under the influence of the narcotic at the time he was driving the tour speedboat ‘Thanathip Marine 555’ when it struck the channel marker.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew confirmed to the press on Friday that Satit already faces up to three years in jail or a fine of up to B60,000, or both, if he is found guilty of negligence that resulted in the collision.
Additional reporting by Eakkpop Thongtub
