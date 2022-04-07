tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Drive safely during Songkran, urges Phuket Governor

Drive safely during Songkran, urges Phuket Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has urged drivers taking to the roads to return home for the Songkran holidays to celebrate the Thai New Year to drive safely.

transportSafetyaccidentsdeathtourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 7 April 2022, 12:21PM

Phuket Govenor Narong Woonciew. Photo: PPHO

Phuket Govenor Narong Woonciew. Photo: PPHO

“One loss is a lot,” Governor Narong told The Phuket News.

The goal is for the island to suffer zero casualties during the holiday period this year.

Phuket concluded the Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign for Songkran last year with an official tally of one dead and 21 injured.

Nationwide, the official tally during last year’s Songkran holiday period stood at 277 people killed and 2,357 injured in almost 2,400 road accidents, with drink-driving involved in over a third of accidents.

“Dear brothers and sisters, during the upcoming Songkran festival. What we don’t want to happen is loss. Even one person is considered a lot. Therefore, everyone is asked to be careful regarding road safety. We have to help each other obey traffic rules, so please be careful,” Governor Narong said.

Officials have yet to announce the dates for the Seven Days campaign for this Songkran, but the public holidays this year have been extended to cover six consecutive days, starting this Sunday, from Apr 10-15.

Road safety initiatives for the holidays have already been launched, including the Department of Rural Roads setting up a national safety centre hotline at Tel: 1164 with provincial support staff for people to report any roads, bridges, traffic signals or street lighting need immediate repair.

“At the same time, we are still amid an outbreak [of infections]. Measures that we have adhered to and practice together must continue. Please help take care of yourself to the fullest,” Governor Narong said.

The number of infections in Phuket has been falling in recent weeks, with officials marking 222 new infections yesterday, down from the mid-300s last week. Officials marked only 192 new infections for Tuesday, while national reports mark infections climbing elsewhere in the country.

EPL predictions

Meanwhile, the lagging number of tourists visiting the island remains the Governor’s top priorities. Despite the “eased” entry requirements for tourists comeing into effect on Apr 1, Phuket airport has not seen any noticeable increase in the number of international visitors landing on the island.

“To solve the problems of the people’s stomachs [feeding the people], we must move forward. Phuket’s main source of income is from tourism and services, therefore we need to have various activities for those who come to impress visitors, so they can have fun and be happy with their visit,” Governor Narong said.

“Therefore, we will have many activities during this period. including in the part of the activities that we try to create, such as in the field of sports," Governor Narong added.

Even Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has finally admitted that tourism is expected to take a hit during the Songkran holidays this year, which he attributed to the current economic situation and the rising number of infections reported as a national total.

Among the key dampeners affecting tourist sentiment this year is the ruling that no water play is allowed throughout the country during the festivities.

Phuket officials, restricted in what they are allowed to approve as Songkran events due to the COVID restrictions issued from Bangkok, have been holding localised food fairs and festivals, with live entertainment, in the hope of distributing what income is being generated on the island. The events have been praised as successful in helping local vendors earn some increased income.

Among the localised events has been the Roi Rim Lay seafood festival, already held in Karon, Kamala, Phuket Town and Cherng Talay. In Phuket last week, Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that that the Roi Rim Lay Festival will be held at the Sarasin Bridge in Mai Khao next Monday and Tuesday (Apr 11-12) in an effort to boost tourism and the local economy. 

While in Phuket, Tourism Minister Phiphat also announced that Phuket Bike Week will return this year, on May 13-15. The event, now marking its 26th year, is hoped to generate some B60 million in direct spending by visitors arriving from 20 countries, providing a much-needed boost to the island’s stifled economy.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreign arrivals rise to 11,000 per day after test rule eased
COVID fight far from over, says PM
Muted Songkran predicted
West ramps up sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine’s east
Bluedragon boss arrested for sale of overpriced lottery tickets
Phuket marks 222 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket waiting for big tourist influx after ’eased’ entry requirements || April 6
Phuket gold shop robber probe nets B3.7mn cash, online gambling arrests
3kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raids
Power outage to affect Surin Beach area
Military conscription draw underway in Phuket
‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction
Zelensky calls on world to stop Russia, more atrocities feared
Schools to reopen on May 17 despite cases
Phuket marks 192 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Blood test rule urged for drink driving

Am surprised that Thailand has no demanding breath/blood test for motorist. As usual they build in a...(Read More)

Bluedragon boss arrested for sale of overpriced lottery tickets

More greedy hi-sos preying on the poorer people who simply hope to win enough to have a better life....(Read More)

Military conscription draw underway in Phuket

I'm sure the only reason those people volunteered is because at least they will have food and lo...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

No amount of easing entry requirements is going to help when all over the world Phuket has become kn...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

@capricornball. The sentiment you are trying to express is SOM NOM NA....(Read More)

EU-Thai campaign to reduce plastic pollution in Phuket

Plastic was an unintended by-product of an estrogen replacement research. Maybe that's why there...(Read More)

Wandering calf killed by car on bypass road

@ BigA...looks like you answered your own question....(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

This is the result of incompetent and unqualified military people running the gov't and public h...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Yesterday I received my 7th Thai Pass (3 Sandbox and 4 Test & Go). This latest approval took 5 ...(Read More)

‘Eased’ entry measures for tourists fail to draw traction

Many 'old'/ 'new' foreign Thailand travelers discovered already other pleasant holid...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center

 