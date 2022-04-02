Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

PHUKET: The Department of Rural Roads have confirmed a centralised hotline has been set up as part of a campaign to improve road safety ahead of the upcoming Songkran holiday.

Safety

By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 April 2022, 12:00PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, confirmed yesterday (Apr 2) that his department has launched a campaign entitled “Convenient, safe travel, far away from COVID-19” which looks to promote safer conditions on the roads during the holiday period.

Mr Apirat said that between Apr 11-17 when the Sogkran holidays take place there will be an increase in road traffic with people travelling to and from their home provinces. Therefore they want to ensure the condition of the roads are in the best possible shape ahead of the busy period.

As an additional resource to promote road safety, the department has set up the national safety centre hotline 1164 with provincial support staff which can be called in the event assistance is required. Mr Apirat said that in the event any roads, bridges, traffic signals or street lighting need immediate repair then people should call the hotline.

“It is our department’s responsibility to ensure the road conditions are safe,” he said. “We are on stand-by to provide and install safety equipment and electric lighting, to repair any malfunctioning traffic signals, and to make sure road surfaces are suitable for people to travel conveniently and safely.”