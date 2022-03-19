BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
No water play in Phuket for Songkran

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong has confirmed that for the third consecutive year no water play will be permitted in Phuket for the upcoming Thai New Year Songkran festivities, in line with the mandate laid down by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) guidelines announced yesterday (Mar 18). 


By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 March 2022, 10:30AM

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong delivered the news yesterday (Mar 18). Photo: PR Phuket

Speaking at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, Vice Governor Pichet explained that the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee is to enforce the guidelines set out by the CCSA.

The traditional ‘rod nam dam hua’ water blessing ceremony may be performed, in pouring water over hands, but people must wear face masks when joining Songkran ceremonies and festivities.

“There will be no splashing of water, and all events are subject to the COVID Free Setting measures and will be strictly regulated. Do not use powder or hold foam parties,” he said.

Family gathering activities must be held in a well-ventilated or open spaces that are not crowded or cramped, he said.

“People must wear a mask at all times and refrain from close contact activities or using shared items. Avoid eating or drinking together for a long time,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“Elderly people who have not received all their vaccinations according to the criteria should get their vaccinations before participating in social activities,” he added.

“Elderly people should be wary of close contact with younger family members, and of course infected people and high-risk contacts are prohibited from participating in any activities,” he said.

V/Gov Pichet yesterday also highlighted the COVID-19 vaccination campaign to target the elderly in Phuket to start on Monday (Mar 21).

The campaign, called “Save 608 by Booster dose” will continue through to Mar 31. “Group 608” is Thai officials’ standard term for people recognised by the government as at risk of serious consequences of being infected with COVID-19.

V/Gov Pichet noted that the rate of new infections recorded each day in Phuket has been falling.

“The vast majority of infected people, about 95%, are ‘Green’ patients,” he said. ‘Green patients’ are those with little to no signs of infection.

V/Gov Pichet urged people to register to receive the fourth-dose “booster” vaccination injection by registering through the Phuket Must Win website.

“At present, in Phuket, 92.82% of people [of the target population of 539,183] have received their first vaccination injection, 87.48% have received their second, 67.93% have received their third, but only about 36.9% have received their fourth-dose injection,” he said.

“The result of the vaccination makes Phuket people immune to fight the disease when infected,” he added. “Now most of the patients are asymptomatic and have few symptoms; 95% are green patients and can self-medicate and self-isolate at home,” he said.

Apirath | 19 March 2022 - 12:00:18 

We commended local authorities for making the right decision is not allowing water play. It sure would lead to another spike and that’d further delay downgrading Covid to an endemic my mid-year as planned

 

