Songkran holiday extended, restrictions expected to be lifted

BANGKOK: The government has announced that there will be a public holiday period of six consecutive days over Songkran as it also evaluates ways to lift remaining festivity and travel restrictions.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 March 2022, 11:01AM

Revellers in Bangkok enjoy water splashing during the 2019 Songkran festival. Photo: NNT

According to reports from NNT’s ‘Trending Thailand’ internet news show yesterday (Mar 16), the government has added the additional day of Tuesday, Apr 12 to the existing allocation meaning the Songkran holiday period will run from Apr 10-15 inclusive.

Additionally, the report states that activities such as water splashing, rubbing powder on others and large gatherings will be reviewed in the weekly Centre for COVID-19 Situation (CCSA) meeting tomorrow (Mar 18) to determine whether they will be permitted this year after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The CCSA will review these practices and deliver appropriate safety measures as stipulated by the Public Ministry of Health to ensure any potential spread of the virus is controlled and mitigated.

Similarly, the report stated that the government is reviewing the existing travel restrictions and hopes to be able to lift them at a time of year when inter-provincial travel is at its highest.

A spokeswoman for the CCSA stated that if any or all of them above restirctions are lifted then it would be so on the condition that the VUCA approach is adopted; V (vaccine), U (universal prevention), C (COVID-free setting), A (antigen test kit).

She also urged anyone who has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to do so as soon as possible and reminded those booked in for vaccine boosters not to miss their appointment.

NB: This artcile was amended after it originally stated the extra day holiday was Wednesday Apr 13 - it is infact Tuesday, Apr 12.