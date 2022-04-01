Roi Rim Lay heads to Sarasin Bridge for Songkran

PHUKET: Authorities have confirmed that the Roi Rin Lay Festival will be held at the Srarsin Bridge in Mai Khao during the Songkran festival on Apr 11-12 in an effort to boost tourism and the local economy.

CoronavirusCOVID-19culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 April 2022, 09:30AM

The official announcement was made on Thursday (Mar 31) at a press conference held near the Sarasin Bridge headed by the national Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Also present at the press conference were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Sarawut Sisakukhram, the President of Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Dr. Nai Ratchakitprakarn, Chairman of Advisors to Deputy Prime Minister Sirapop Duangsotsri at the Minister of Tourism and Sports, as well as representatives from local Phuket government organizations and related agencies from the public.



Sarawut Sisakukhram confirmed the festival will take place on Apr 11-12 and is geared to help stimulate the local economy which is still reeling from the fallout of the COIVD-19 pandemic. The recent impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further strained the situation with tourist numbers dwindling as a result, likewise strict government rules on tourists entering the country.

Mr Sarawut added that budget from the government had been allocated and distributed to local government organisations in various areas to organise activities to stimulate tourism and spending.

It is hoped the festival over the Songkran period at Sarasin Bridge will benefit local farmers, food producers, entrepreneurs and selected operators as a greater number of tourists are expected to be present during the holiday festivities.

At the event there will be a stall selling local products and delicacies from the Ban Mai Khao region, such as fried cicadas, products made from linhan vegetables and a variety of other foods that will appeal to tourists.

The festival to be held at Sarasin Bridge follows a number of similar Roi Rin Lay festivals that have occurred island-wide in recent weeks, including at Saphan Hin, Karon, Kamala, Nai Yang, Phuket Town and Cherng Talay, all of which aimed to boost local tourism and the economy.