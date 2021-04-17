The Phuket News
Phuket concludes Seven Days road-safety campaign for Songkran with one dead, 21 injured

PHUKET: Phuket last night concluded its Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays with 21 officially recognised accidents that resulted in one death and 20 people requiring hospital treatment.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 April 2021, 11:10AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket
Image: DDPM-Phuket
Image: DDPM-Phuket

The seven-day campaign, which began last Saturday (Apr 10), concluded at midnight last night (23:59pm Apr 16) with just three officially recognised accidents that resulted in three people requiring hospitalisation on the last day of the campaign, but with no deaths.

Muang District recorded the most officially recognised accidents, with 13 accidents recorded during the seven days, followed by Kathu District with five accidents and Thalang District with three.

The one road-accident death during the campaign was that of Hiroshi Chamoto, 50, who died after suffering fatal head and torso injuries in a motorbike accident on a small road at the entrance to Moo Baan Suan Chor Phon at about 5:15pm on Monday (Apr 12).

All three accidents yesterday occurred in Muang District, said the report by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) this morning (Apr 17).

Pakaphon Sirisang, 20, suffered head injuries, including a three-centirem gash to the head, when he hit a building wall on Pattana-Thongthin Rd in Wichit at 5:42am.

He was riding eastbound towards the Muang Thong roundabout when he overshot the curve and hit the wall of PM Technical Service Co Ltd building. The force of the impact left him thrown across the street, said the report.

Mr Pakaphon was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU for surgery, the report noted.

Alcohol was not mentioned as a contributing factor to the accident.

Myanmar national Mrs Tha Zin Phyo, 31, suffered head injuries when a pickup truck cut across in front of the motorbike she was riding on Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit at 4:03pm.

The pickup truck had pulled out from the entrance to Moo Baan Song Khun to turn right onto Chao Fa East Rd, cutting across in front of Mrs Tha Zin Phyo, the report explained.

Mrs Tha Zin Phyo was taken to Chalong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but the extent of her injuries was not reported.

The third officially recognised accident yesterday saw Suriya Ungsakul, 59, suffer head injuries when he struck a roadside kerb along Muang Chaofa Rd in Wichit at 8pm.

The report noted that he was riding from Thung Thong towards Chao Fa West Rd when he lost control of the motorbike by himself and struck the kerb.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and was taken to Mission Hospital, where oit was confirmed that he had a broken nose but a CT scan confirmed that he did not suffer bleeding on the brain.

Again, alcohol was not mentioned as a contributing factor to the accident.

Police reported having 579 people staffing 12 checkpoints across all three districts in Phuket yesterday, altogether inspecting a total of 1,201 vehicles.

A total of 335 traffic violations were reported for yesterday (Apr 16), as follows:

  • 15 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
  • 32 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 130 fined for driving without a license
  • 0 fined for speeding
  • 15 fined for ignoring traffic signals
  • 9 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 3 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 8 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
  • 1 person was arrested for drunk driving
  • 122 people fined for not wearing helmets

Police reported a total of 3,398 traffic violations throughout the seven-day campaign, as follows:

  • 147 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
  • 1,156 fined for not wearing a helmet
  • 318 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 1,373 fined for driving without a license
  • 0 fined for speeding
  • 138 fined for ignoring traffic signals
  • 106 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 31 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 94 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
  • 35 people arrested for drunk driving

