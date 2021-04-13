Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its first death during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 April 2021, 09:58AM

Hiroshi Chamoto, 50, died after suffering fatal head and torso injuries in a motorbike accident on a small road at the entrance to Moo Baan Suan Chor Phon at about 5:15pm yesterday (Apr 12), reported the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

Mr Chamoto was driving too fast and fell by himself, He was not wearing a helmet at the time, said the report for yesterday, Day 3 of the campaign.

He suffered severe head injuries and bleeding in the lungs. He was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Mr Chamoto’s accident was one of five accidents across Phuket reported by DDPM-Phuket for yesterday.

Two other accidents occurred in Muang District, with two people injured requiring hospital treatment.

Pitchaporn Rattanarat, 37, suffered injuries when she fell from her motorbike on the road over Kata Hill at about 5:52pm.

Ms Pitchaporn was riding from Chalong towards Kata when she fell. She was driving too fast and not wearing a helmet. She suffered a head injury and a suspected fractured hip, and was taken to Mission Hospital Phuket.

In Phuket Town, Chutima Na Phatthalung, 22, suffered injuries when she fell from her motorbike in front of the non-formal education centre on Damrong Rd at about 4pm.

She was driving too fast and not wearing a helmet, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, said the report.

In Kathu, Piyapong Petchkhanchai, 23, was injured when the motorbike he was riding struck the back of a pickup truck in front of the Kai Tong restaurant on Wichit Songkram Rd at about 11:10am.

He was driving too fast and not wearing a helmet. He suffered a minor head injury but also a large gash wound, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In Srisoonthorn, Khajohnpong Khotkhamchai, 44, suffered injuries in a fall from a motorbike near the U-turn in front of the Wat Tha Reua on Thepkrasattri Rd at about 4:10pm.

Mr Khajohnpong was wearing a helmet but was driving too fast and fell by himself, said the report. He suffered right shoulder pain and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

So far during this year’s campaign officials have recognised in total nine accidents resulting in eight people ‒ six men, two women ‒ being admitted to hospital for treatment of injuries, and one death.

Police have reported issuing 1,572 traffic violations so far during this year’s Songkran road-safety campaign.

A total of 539 traffic violations were reported for yesterday (Apr 12), as follows: