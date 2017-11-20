The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Business operators confirm Phuket police taking bribes

PHUKET: Business operators in Phuket have gone public to confirm that several businesses have to pay bribes to local police and officials from other agencies to keep their businesses running smoothly.

corruption, crime, police, patong,

The Phuket News

Monday 20 November 2017, 06:23PM

Business operators publicly confirmed at an anti-corruption seminar that Patong Police have been taking bribes, reports Thai PBS. Photo: Thai PBS
Business operators publicly confirmed at an anti-corruption seminar that Patong Police have been taking bribes, reports Thai PBS. Photo: Thai PBS

The confirmation came at a seminar titled “Police taking bribes: a disaster of the nation and the people” organised by a people’s network for police reforms held yesterday (Nov 19), reports Thai PBS. (See story here.)

The forum was called after more than two dozen Phuket Police officers, including three from Phuket Immigration, have been transferred or are otherwise facing investigations for reasons Royal Thai Police have yet to reveal or are openly under investigation for racketeering in bribes for as much as a B100 million a month.

Most recently Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech was moved to an active post in Bangkok last week. (See story here.)

That transfer followed his predecessor, former Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam and his Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Thongkleng both being transferred to Surat Thani pending an investigation into receiving bribes from entertainment operators. (See story here.)

The business operators taking part in the seminar confirmed that the practice does exist, noted Thai PBS in its report.

“A business operator said there are three kinds of businesses which must pay bribes to the police. They are entertainment venues, businesses which rely on migrant workers and businesses which involve sales of contraband,” the news website reported.

“Those taking the bribes are local police and officials of other government agencies based in Phuket… The businessman said since bribery is connected to buying of positions, demands for bribes have been more widespread, putting burdens on business operators,” the report added.

The allegations of bribery connected to buying of positions comes months after an investigation into Region 8 Police, based at the northern end of the island, in August found three officers – identified only as “one senior police officer, a police lieutenant colonel and a police major” – implicated in position-buying.

However, despite Royal Thai Police Inspector-General Panya Mamen vowing that anyone found guilty of a criminal offence will also face criminal prosecution, the three were never named adn no charges were ever publicly confirmed. (See story here.)

Pol Col Wirut Sirisawasdibut, an adviser to the subcommittee on police reforms, admitted that bribe-taking exists in various forms. He urged the people who have information about this to come out to expose it, Thai PBS reported.

SEE ALSO

Patong Police chief shunted amid suspected seafood restaurant shakedown (Click here.)

Phuket Immigration officers transferred amid corruption probe (Click here.)

 

 

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Nigerian shooting suspect still denies charges, case file with Phuket prosecutor

Surprised Thai Ladies get involved with Nigerians ! They just use them to stay in Thailand and run their rackets. When they do, they end up in Trouble...(Read More)

Pineapple farm worker from Myanmar arrested for murder in Phuket

Hmmm...not sure, but I'm thinking that Mr. Kingthong might have had a bad habit of treating the Burmese workers like dogshirt, and finally May ha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Tell us about it

I agree with the comment below that individual notifications would be ridiculous. But notifications in local papers and posted in several areas of th...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Patong Beach smoking ban wins support, but not heavy-handed penalties

Clearly, the 43% of respondents that voted, “It’s ridiculous. There should be no ban on smoking at beaches at all.” are smokers, many of which c...(Read More)

Zebra shark, Bull shark alleged to be on menu at Phuket restaurant

It seems that DMCR officers better check Phuket restaurants on selling protected animals for dinner in order to protect the marine environment rather ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Patong Beach smoking ban wins support, but not heavy-handed penalties

This whole 'ban' works out very funny. Punishment wise it becomes effective after a 3 month 'grace period', exactly when the Phuket h...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration officers transferred amid corruption probe

If all these to inactive 'duty' transferred RTP and Immigration officers are together in Bangkok, they have the time of their life! Great opp...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Cycling to Happiness

A fine article about Phuket's disastrous urbanization. Due to greed and non infrastructural planning. Concrete, concrete, everywhere. Biking...(Read More)

Expat author Patrick Campbell to launch his Phuket memoirs

Strewth! Yet another Phuket expat autobiography. It's a crowded market and mostly a study in mediocrity....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.