PHUKET: Business operators in Phuket have gone public to confirm that several businesses have to pay bribes to local police and officials from other agencies to keep their businesses running smoothly.

Monday 20 November 2017, 06:23PM

Business operators publicly confirmed at an anti-corruption seminar that Patong Police have been taking bribes, reports Thai PBS. Photo: Thai PBS

The confirmation came at a seminar titled “Police taking bribes: a disaster of the nation and the people” organised by a people’s network for police reforms held yesterday (Nov 19), reports Thai PBS. (See story here.)

The forum was called after more than two dozen Phuket Police officers, including three from Phuket Immigration, have been transferred or are otherwise facing investigations for reasons Royal Thai Police have yet to reveal or are openly under investigation for racketeering in bribes for as much as a B100 million a month.

Most recently Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigdech was moved to an active post in Bangkok last week. (See story here.)

That transfer followed his predecessor, former Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam and his Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Thongkleng both being transferred to Surat Thani pending an investigation into receiving bribes from entertainment operators. (See story here.)

The business operators taking part in the seminar confirmed that the practice does exist, noted Thai PBS in its report.

“A business operator said there are three kinds of businesses which must pay bribes to the police. They are entertainment venues, businesses which rely on migrant workers and businesses which involve sales of contraband,” the news website reported.

“Those taking the bribes are local police and officials of other government agencies based in Phuket… The businessman said since bribery is connected to buying of positions, demands for bribes have been more widespread, putting burdens on business operators,” the report added.

The allegations of bribery connected to buying of positions comes months after an investigation into Region 8 Police, based at the northern end of the island, in August found three officers – identified only as “one senior police officer, a police lieutenant colonel and a police major” – implicated in position-buying.

However, despite Royal Thai Police Inspector-General Panya Mamen vowing that anyone found guilty of a criminal offence will also face criminal prosecution, the three were never named adn no charges were ever publicly confirmed. (See story here.)

Pol Col Wirut Sirisawasdibut, an adviser to the subcommittee on police reforms, admitted that bribe-taking exists in various forms. He urged the people who have information about this to come out to expose it, Thai PBS reported.

