PHUKET: The former Patong Police Chief, Col Chaiwat Uikam, and the Deputy Chief of Patong Police, Lt Col Somsak Thongkleng, have today (Nov 10) been transferred out of Phuket to the former Region 8 Police Headquarters in Surat Thani province, which is now the Provincial Police Training Center Region 8, until further notice following allegations of taking bribes from entertainment venues in Patong.

Friday 10 November 2017, 06:25PM

Former Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen told The Phuket News today, “Col Chaiwat Uikam and Lt Col Somsak Thongkleng have been moved to the Region 8 Police office in Surat Thani Province without any deadline while corruption allegations are investigated.

“However, it is hard for police to obtain information about the allegations of taking bribes from entertainment businesses,” he said.

“Most of the business operators in Patong are afraid they will be charged and risk the failure of their businesses.

“We are flexible for [entertainment business operators] to close at about 3am, but some entertainment business don’t do so. Some places are open until 6am, so it is a problem for officials because no one wants to give information as they are also breaking rules, ”Maj Gen Teeraphol explained.

“The Deputy national police chief Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul ordered an investigation as fast as possible. Anyone in the entertainment business can come to me if they have information,” he said.

Ex- Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam had been transferred to take up the post of Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police by the order of Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda on June 7. (See story here).