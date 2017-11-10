Deputy national police chief Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul ordered Region 8 Police commander Maj Gen Teerapol Kuptanon to investigate the allegations through a notice issued by the Royal Thai Police on Nov 8.
Fifteen policemen have been accused of releasing 142 foreigners who have been “arrested for crime” without writing an official form to immigration police, and without transferring the foreigners to the immigration police, between Oct 1 and Oct 31.
The Royal Thai Police set up a committee of officers, on Nov 8, to investigate the corruption allegations.
Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol confirmed to the press at 11:30am today (Nov 10) that, “The officers accused are from different police stations around Phuket Island.”
The Royal Thai Police committee team were set up to investigate the following names:
Lt Col Somnuek Damkeaw of Kamala Police
Lt Col Surachai Channarong of Kamala Police
Lt Col Bandasak Srilert of Sakoo Police
Lt Col Natthaya Supanpong of Phuket City Police
Capt Prasert Temsang of Kamala Police
Capt Nipol Meepop of Karon Police
Capt Wichot Meepop of Patong Police
Capt Watthanathon Bamrongtin of Kathu Police
Capt Channarong Prakongkua of Karon Police
Lt Sawanya Adtrong of Kathu Police
Lt Thanakan Ucharassamee of Sakoo Police
Lt Sura Lertthaisong of Sakoo Police
Lt Jura-ak Kittinonthikorn of Sakoo Police
Lt Phetchaton Chan-ad of Sakoo Police
Lt Suwisit Kirirak of Karon Police
“However, everything must be proved to be the truth and we must be able to reveal as much as possible. I think it will all be figured out in at least a month because of all of the information and witnesses are here. These 15 officials are still working as normal,” Maj Gen Teeraphol added.
