PHUKET: An investigation into the alleged corruption of 15 Phuket policemen will be followed up each week and will require more than one month, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen said today (Nov 10).

Friday 10 November 2017, 04:59PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Deputy national police chief Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul ordered Region 8 Police commander Maj Gen Teerapol Kuptanon to investigate the allegations through a notice issued by the Royal Thai Police on Nov 8.

Fifteen policemen have been accused of releasing 142 foreigners who have been “arrested for crime” without writing an official form to immigration police, and without transferring the foreigners to the immigration police, between Oct 1 and Oct 31.

The Royal Thai Police set up a committee of officers, on Nov 8, to investigate the corruption allegations.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol confirmed to the press at 11:30am today (Nov 10) that, “The officers accused are from different police stations around Phuket Island.”

The Royal Thai Police committee team were set up to investigate the following names:

Lt Col Somnuek Damkeaw of Kamala Police

Lt Col Surachai Channarong of Kamala Police

Lt Col Bandasak Srilert of Sakoo Police

Lt Col Natthaya Supanpong of Phuket City Police

Capt Prasert Temsang of Kamala Police

Capt Nipol Meepop of Karon Police

Capt Wichot Meepop of Patong Police

Capt Watthanathon Bamrongtin of Kathu Police

Capt Channarong Prakongkua of Karon Police

Lt Sawanya Adtrong of Kathu Police

Lt Thanakan Ucharassamee of Sakoo Police

Lt Sura Lertthaisong of Sakoo Police

Lt Jura-ak Kittinonthikorn of Sakoo Police

Lt Phetchaton Chan-ad of Sakoo Police

Lt Suwisit Kirirak of Karon Police

“However, everything must be proved to be the truth and we must be able to reveal as much as possible. I think it will all be figured out in at least a month because of all of the information and witnesses are here. These 15 officials are still working as normal,” Maj Gen Teeraphol added.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot