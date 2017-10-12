The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police vague on tourism raid details, silent on graft claims

PHUKET: Acting Deputy Chief of the Thai Tourist Police Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan landed in Phuket yesterday (Oct 11) to personally lead a press conference announcing arrests made in raids on tourism businesses on the island – but declined to name which businesses were raided or name any of the suspects arrested and charged.

tourism, crime, corruption, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 October 2017, 01:16PM

Also present at the press conference, held at the Phuket Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town at 3pm, was Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen and other high-ranking officers.

The brief details revealed that four suspects – identified only as a Cameroonian, an Indian, an Algerian and a Nigerian – were arrested for illegally staying in the country after their permit to stay had expired, and four suspects were arrested for entering the country illegally.

Eleven suspects were arrested with drugs, in raids that saw 126.2 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 2,558 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) seized and two people were arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

Gen Surachet revealed that six suspects were arrested in raids on diving and tour boat operators, but did not name any of the operators, the companies involved or any details of when or where the raids took place.

However, it was revealed that two of the six were arrested for working illegally as tour guides and two others were arrested for not providing accident insurance for tourists

Gen Surachet also mentioned that one suspect was arrested during a raid on what was described as a “health operation”.

Police seized 1,193 bottles of medicine to be taken by injection, 269 bottles and 210 capsules of dietary supplements and 18 items of cosmetic make-up.

It was not made clear if any of the suspects taken into custody were charged with multiple offences. Some of the suspects were present at the conference, with their faces covered with medical masks.

“Phuket is an area where there is a variety of natural tourism destinations of the Andaman Sea. There are many islands around Phuket which are world tourism destinations. Many tourists from around the world visit Phuket,” Gen Surachet said.

C and C Marine

However, he noted, “Even though officers strictly focus on tourists’ safety and security, we still receive many reports about tourists being cheated and exploited on products and services.”

“Also we receive reports about many groups of criminals, such as taxi services exploiting tourists and even groups of overstay tourists working together as gangs to trade in drugs and commit other crimes,” Gen Surachet explained.

“All of these cause very much damage to Thailand’s tourism image. The government has ordered soldiers and police to urgently protect and suppress crimes in tourism areas,” Gen Surachet added.

However, not mentioned yesterday were the allegations made public on Sunday (Oct 8) that at least two Tourist Police Volunteers in Phuket were involved in extorting money from local businesses in a racketeering scheme that targeted migrant workers.

The allegations were made in a video posted on the “Spotlight Phuket” Facebook page (see post here), accusing Tourist Police Volunteers of extorting money from business owners and collecting bribes for their Thai supervisors on the force.

National Thai-language newspaper Khao Sod reported on Tuesday that Tourist Police Commander Col Thongchai Wilaiprom declined to comment on the accusations, but added that the “provincial immigration police commander said Monday he had instructed his deputies to look into allegations”.

“Southern regional immigration police commander Jessada Yaisoon said Monday he had instructed his deputies to look into the claims,” the Khao Sod report noted. (See story here.)

The Phuket News has yet to successfully elicit any official comment on the allegations.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 12 October 2017 - 13:44:49

Nice vague press conference. Why giving a press conference if one remains vague?
Oh, and I notice busses driving over Patong Hill during the times that busses are not allowed to do so.
Also noticed that police check point in Kathu ( on the road to Patong) is often closed.
That explains the traffic violation by the busses.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Tourist Police vague on tourism raid details, silent on graft claims

Nice vague press conference. Why giving a press conference if one remains vague? Oh, and I notice busses driving over Patong Hill during the times th...(Read More)

German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

I thought the same thing when I read the comment about being "unnoticed" when passing through Thai Immigration. ...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

"Sorry we were wrong" That'll never happen!!...(Read More)

Patong to fall quiet to respect late King

Clowns should pay more respect and keep their eurocentric neo colonialist views to themselves....(Read More)

Businesses conned by lure of Mon megaprojects

Clearly the scammers did a damn fine job, worthy of a PH.D in itself! ...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

I am not shocked that so few want to work for these positions. They change their minds on things every 2 minutes. The best thing they can do to restor...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The acting chief of PPAO stumbled alarming a lot, in what he said and in what he not said. Oh, and were is the real Chief of PPAO during this Beach S...(Read More)

German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

Everything about this person are not signs of alcoholism or drugs. The poor man is this moment mentally ill. Wondering how he could have been 'u...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

ahh...wake up, it's under the section of "World News"...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

The constant whinge on here previously is that the lifeguards did nothing anyway other than sit, talking, drinking and on phones, so why all fuss when...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.