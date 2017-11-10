PHUKET: A team made up of officers from the Royal Thai Police Immigration Division, the 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army, Phuket Provincial Police and Patong Police have arrested 95 ‘illegal aliens’ between Nov 8-10.

Friday 10 November 2017, 01:09PM

Immigration officials conduct a raid to arrest illegal aliens. Photo: RTP Immigration Division

The announcement of the arrests were made at a press conference held this morning (Nov 10) at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town led by Maj Gen Jessada Saiyun Commander of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Division Region 6 based in Songkhla, and Col Nattapakin Kwanchaiyapruek Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Division Region 6.

Maj Gen Jessada and Col Nattapakin were joined at the press conference by officers from the Phuket Immigration Office and others.

Maj Gen Jessada said, “Phuket is a province that has a many beautiful natural tourist attractions, and many foreign tourists from around the world come to visit Phuket.

“In addition, there are many foreigners working in Phuket. However, we have found that there are some foreigners who have overstayed their visas, and there are also some foreigners who have not notified the immigration office of their residence and some have not carried out the required 90-day reporting,” he said.

“Even though we have continuously tried to clear the island of illegal aliens, we still receive complaints about there being illegal aliens from India, Pakistan and Nepal, and these people often cause problems for Phuket people.

“In view of this, between Nov 8-10, 83 officers from the Royal Thai Police Immigration, the 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army, Phuket Provincial Police and Patong Police conducted a clamp down on illegal aliens and arrested 95 people,” Maj Gen Jessada added.

The 95 arrested were; 62 Indians, 11 Pakistanis, six Egyptians, 16 others.