Tuesday 14 November 2017, 11:52AM

Of note, Patong Police Station reported 862 immigrants arrested, but only 52 being presented to Phuket Immigration – leaving 810 of those arrested unaccounted for, while Phuket City Police Station arrested 174 immigrants during the period, with all 174 presented to Phuket Immigration – a discrepancy of zero.

The revelation came in a notice issued by Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Peerayuth Karajadee to Region 8 Police dated Sunday (Nov 12), but revealed yesterday (Nov 13).

The notice explains that Phuket Provincial Police had learned that 142 illegal immigrants had been arrested but not presented to immigration, thus sparking the fuller probe into all police stations across Phuket.

In learning of the initial 142 foreigners not duly processed came the news that local police were being paid up to B100mn a month in bribes for overstaying their visas in Phuket. (See story here.)

Phuket Provincial Police subsequently ordered 11 police stations on the island to report the number of illegal immigrants arrested over the past year, from “October 2016 to October 2017” so that the arrest statistics could be compared with those of Phuket Immigration.

The revelation of the huge discrepancy at Patong Police Station comes just days after former Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam and the Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somsak Thongkleng on Friday being transferred out of Phuket to the former Region 8 Police Headquarters in Surat Thani province until further notice following allegations of taking bribes from entertainment venues in Patong. (See story here.)

The details revealed in the notice are as follows:

Police Station Arrested Reported to immigration Unaccounted for Sakoo Police Station 76 3 73 Thalang Police Station 78 16 62 Chalong Police Station 171 52 119 Karon Police Station 344 95 249 Kamala Police Station 269 145 124 Tha Chatchai police Station 20 2 18 Cherng Talay Police Station 75 60 15 Patong Police Station 862 52 810 Kathu Police Station 98 27 71 Wichit Police Station 248 59 189 Phuket City Police Station 174 174 0 Total 2415 685 1730

So far 15 police officers across Phuket have been removed from active duty pending an investigation into the report. (See story here.)