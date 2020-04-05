Six members of same family among 10 new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 119

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 5) announced 10 more confirmed cases of people in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 119.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 April 2020, 03:46PM

Image: PR Dept

Among today’s confirmed cases announced are six members of the same family living in the Bang Tao, Srisoonthorn area.

According to the report released today, health officials have checked 1,344,613 people at the airport and a further 38,424 checked at “other ports” since the outbreak began.

Yesterday the committee reported 1,329,777 people checked at Phuket airport, meaning that today’s reported increase represents a further 1,590 people being checked at the airport during the 24-hour period for today’s report.

Of note, arrivals at Phuket International Airport are currently amid a nationwide ban on all international flights into Thailand that came into effect at 00:01am yesterday (Apr 4) and continues through to 23:59pm tomorrow (Apr 6). (See story here.)

Meanwhile, today’s report of 38,424 being the total number of people checked any “other ports” means the official number of people checked at Phuket Check Point at the north end of the island has remained zero for the past seven days.

Today’s report noted that so far 1,574 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus since the outbreak began. Of these were ten “new cases”.

Of the 1,574 placed under observation, 1,364 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 99 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 91 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 10 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the ten new cases announced today as follows:

Case 110. A Swedish man, 40, a foreign tourist who arrived in Thailand with his wife (Case 77, see here) on Mar 13. He had visited entertainment areas on Bangla Rd on Apr 1. He had not shown any signs of infection when he tested positive. Seven people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 111. A Thai woman, 29, housemaid. She is the wife of an Italian man confirmed as infected (Case 41, see here). Her husband worked in the entertainment sector in Soi Bangla. She became ill on Apr 2. Two people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 112. A Thai woman, 55, the wife a Thai man, 54, who is Case 94 (see here). She stayed in same house with him. She did not have any signs of infection when she tested positive. Two people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 113. A Thai man, 29, a reception at a hotel in Patong. He became ill on Mar 22. Six people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 114. A Thai woman, 23, a waitress at a restaurant on the Patong beachfront where Case 92 (see here) worked. She became ill on Mar 29. Five people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 115. A Thai man, 38, a staffer at a souvenir store in a mall in Patong where Case 48, the store owner, also worked (see here). He became ill on Mar 25. Nine people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 116. A Thai man, 27, a welder in the Bang Tao, Srisoonthorn area. He worked at the same place as his father, Case 94 (see here). He had no signs of being infected when he tested positive. Two people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 117. A Thai woman, 32, a vendor in the Bang Tao area. She is a daughter of Case 94 and lived in another house nearby. She became ill on Mar 30. Four people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 118. A Thai woman, a housemaid and daughter-in-law of Case 94. She lived in the same house. She did not have any signs of infection when she tested positive. Two people had high-risk exposure to this patient.

Case 119. A Thai woman, 74, a vendor in the Bang Tao area. She is the mother-in-law of Case 94. She lived in the same house. She became ill on Apr 3. Eight people had high-risk exposure to this patient.