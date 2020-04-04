Under the order issued yesterday (Apr 3) by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), all inbound international flights into Thailand are temporarily prohibited.
The ban came into effect at 00.01am today (Apr 4) and will remain in effect until 23.59pm on Monday (Apr 6).
Exceptions to the ban are government and or military aircraft; emergency landings; Technical Landing Aircraft without passengers leaving the plane; aircraft providing humanitarian or medical aid; cargo aircraft; and any aircraft granted permission to repatriate foreigners to their home countries.
The order is to remain in effect until further notice, the order itself said.
