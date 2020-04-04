Phuket airport empty as inbound international flight ban kicks in

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport stands empty today (Apr 4) as the ban on all international flights into Thailand came into effect at midnight last night.

tourismtransportCOVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 April 2020, 11:50AM

Phuket International Airport stood empty last night even before the inbound international flight ban came into effect. Photo: AoT Phuket

Under the order issued yesterday (Apr 3) by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), all inbound international flights into Thailand are temporarily prohibited.

The ban came into effect at 00.01am today (Apr 4) and will remain in effect until 23.59pm on Monday (Apr 6).

Exceptions to the ban are government and or military aircraft; emergency landings; Technical Landing Aircraft without passengers leaving the plane; aircraft providing humanitarian or medical aid; cargo aircraft; and any aircraft granted permission to repatriate foreigners to their home countries.

The order is to remain in effect until further notice, the order itself said.