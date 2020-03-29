Phuket’s six new COVID-19 cases all from Patong, total hits 53

PHUKET: All six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Mar 29) were from Patong. teh six new cases bring the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the virus in Phuket since the outbreak began to 53.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthpatong

By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 March 2020, 12:24PM

All six new cases came from Patong. Image: PR Dept

So far 944 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”, the committee reported.

Of the 944, 143 remain in hospital under observation. Of those 143 still in hospital, 97 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19, and 46 are currently undergoing medical treatment, but classed as in good condition with no severe symptoms.

All 46 patients receiving treatment are included in the confirmed cases report confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health.

The committee gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 48. A Thai woman, 42, who owned a souvenir store in a mall in Patong. She had close contact with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 18. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 49. A Ukrainian woman, 32, involved in the health industry in Karon. She had a history of contact with staff in the entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong, and her work involved touching tourists of many nationalities. She travelled to Bangkok on Mar 20-23, and became ill on Mar 24. Nine people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 50. A Thai woman, 27, unemployed, who had a close history of contact with a New Zealand tourist. They travelled together to Laos and went to entertainment venues in Soi Nana, Bangkok, and stayed in Patong together. She became ill on Mar 24. Five people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 51. A Thai man, 37, a security guard in the entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong. His work brought him into contact with tourists of many nationalities and he had close contact with many other confirmed patients. He became ill on Mar 23. According to the report, no people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 52. A Thai woman, 36, a masseuse in Patong. Her work brought her into close contact with tourists of many nationalities and saw her visit entertainment places. She became ill on Mar 20. Eleven people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 53. Thai woman 22, unemployed. She had a history of contact with other confirmed cases in Patong and had visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla, Patong.