Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced today (Mar 27) that seven new COVID-19 cases in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Phuket to 41.



By The Phuket News

Friday 27 March 2020, 04:45PM

Table showing the breakdown of coronavirus patients, tested, diagnosed and registered dead. Photo: PR Phuket

So far 835 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were seven “new cases”.

Of the 835, 716 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 119 remain in hospital under observation.

Of those 119 still in hospital, 80 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

39 are currently undergoing medical treatment, but classed as in good condition with no severe symptoms. All 39 patients are included in the confirmed cases report confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health.

Governor Phakaphong gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 35. Thai woman, 22, works in the entertainment industry in Soi Bangla, Patong. Has had close history with patients confirmed in entertainment venues and tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 14.

Case 36. Thai woman, 38, works in the entertainment industry in Soi Bangla, Patong. Has had close history with patients confirmed in entertainment venues and tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 23.

Case 37. Thai woman, 45, runs her own business and has had close contact with her sister who is an employee at an entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong; the sister was confirmed a patient 4 days ago. She became ill on Mar 24

Case 38. Thai man, 31, works at an entertainment venue in Patong with a history of contacting tourists in many countries. He became ill on Mar 16.

Case 39. Italian man, 32, works in the entertainment sector in Soi Bangla, Patong, and has history of close contact with French patients and tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on Mar 22.

Case 40. Italian man, 35, works in the entertainment sector in Soi Bangla, Patong and has history of close with French patients and tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on Mar 23.

Case 41. Italian man, 31 works in the entertainment sector in Soi Bangla, Patong and has history of close with French patients and tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on Mar 20.