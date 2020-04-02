12 new Phuket COVID cases announced, all related to Patong

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 2) confirmed 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all from Patong.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthpatong

By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 April 2020, 12:53PM

All 12 cases announced today (Apr 2) were related to Patong. Image: PR Dept

The new cases bring the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the virus in Phuket since the outbreak began to 87, with 49 of those involving direct or related contact with people in Patong.

According to the report released this morning, health officials have checked 1,327,019 people at the airport and a further 38,424 checked at “other ports” since the outbreak began.

In short, a further 1,341 have been checked at the airport while an official number of zero people have been checked at the Phuket Check Point in the previous 24 hours.

According to the report, so far 1,230 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus since the outbreak began. Of these were 12 “new cases”.

Of the 1,230 placed under observation, 1,024 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 191 had at some stage – or are still receiving – hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 119 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 15 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The report also added that there was an infected having severe symptom.

The committee gave limited details of the 12 new cases announced today as follows:

Case 76. A Thai woman, 28, a restaurant owner in Patong who had contact with foreign tourists and visited Bangla Rd. She became ill on Mar 20. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 77. A Swedish woman, 52, who traveled with her husband and arrived Thailand on Mar 13. She stayed at a hotel in Karon and visited Bangla Rd. She became ill on Mar 21. Two persons had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 78. A Thai woman, 26, who worked in Patong. She had contact with foreign tourists and often visited Bangla Rd. She became ill on Mar 21. Two persons had high risk exposure to this patient

Case 79. A Russian woman, 37, who stayed in Patong more than one month and had contact with foreign tourists and often visited Bangla Rd. The Russian woman became ill on Mar 21.

Case 80. A Kazakhstani woman, 34, who travelled with Case 79, staying in Patong more than one month and having contact with foreign tourists and often visiting Bangla Rd. It was not recorded if or when the Kazakhstani woman became ill.

Two persons had high risk exposure to these patients (Cases 79 and 80), the report said.

The report also noted that the two women had high risk exposure to Case 49, a Ukrainian woman, 32, involved in the health industry in Karon. She had a history of contact with staff in the entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong, and her work involved touching tourists of many nationalities. She travelled to Bangkok on Mar 20-23, and became ill on Mar 24. Nine people had high risk exposure to this patient. (See story here.)

Case 81. A Thai woman, 48, a masseuse working in Patong. She became ill on Mar 22. Six persons had high risk exposure to this patient. The woman worked in the same massage shop as Case 32, a Thai woman, 43 (see report here), and Case 62. a Thai woman, 44 (see report here).

Case 82. A Thai man, 39, a staffer in a mobile phone shop located in a department store in Patong. He had contact with foreign tourists and visited Bangla Rd. He became ill on Mar 22. Seven persons had high risk exposure to this patient.

The following four cases all worked at an Italian restaurant in Patong where Cases 59 and 60 worked. (See report here.)

Case 83. A Thai woman, 37, kitchen staff

Case 84. a Thai man, 36, kitchen staff

Case 86 A Thai man, 30, kitchen staff

Case 85. A Thai woman, 51, waitress

Around 15 persons had high risk exposure to these patients.

Case 87. A Thai woman, 32, a tour guide who had contact with friends who worked on Bangla Rd. She became ill on Mar 24. Five persons had high risk exposure to this patient.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub