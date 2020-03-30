Kata Rocks
Patong COVID infections continue to bloom, total Phuket cases hit 62

Patong COVID infections continue to bloom, total Phuket cases hit 62

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Mar 30) confirmed nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with eight surfacing from Patong.

CoronavirusCOVID-19patong
By The Phuket News

Monday 30 March 2020, 01:37PM

Eight more cases surfaced from Patong. Image: PR Dept

Eight more cases surfaced from Patong. Image: PR Dept

The nine new cases bring the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the virus in Phuket since the outbreak began to 62.

So far 976 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus since checking for the virus began on Jan 4. Of those 852 were confirmed not to have been infected with COVID-19, with 62 now confirmed to be infected with the disease and a further 62 awaiting confirmation.

A 116 patients currently remain in hospital under observation, including 54 who are currently undergoing medical treatment, but classed as in good condition with no severe symptoms, said the report.

The committee gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 54. A Canadian man, 35, an international school teacher in Phuket. He had no history of traveling abroad during the 14 days before becoming ill on Mar 25. He also had no history of visiting entertainment areas at Soi Bangla. Four people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 55. A Thai man, 59, who sold flowers on the roadside and in the entertainment area on Bangla Rd. He was in close contact with tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on Mar 19. Three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 56. A Thai woman, 29, a bartender in the entertainment area on Bangla Rd. She worked at the same place where many other previously confirmed patients had contact. She became ill on Mar 20. Five people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 57. A Thai woman, 47, a service car driver. She worked closely with an Ukrainian woman now confirmed as infected (Case 49, click here). The Thai woman became ill on Mar 27. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 58. A French tourist, 32, who arrived in Phuket on Mar 9. He had visited entertainment places on Bangla Rd on many days. He became ill on Mar 24. Eighteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 59. A Thai woman, 31, a waitress at an Italian restaurant in Patong. She had close contact with a Thai man now confirmed as infected (Case 44, click here). The woman had close contact with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 25. Fifteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

QSI International School Phuket

Case 60. A Thai woman, 39, who was a chef at an Italian restaurant in Patong, the same venue where Case 59 (above) worked. The woman had a close contact with entertainment venue staff working on Bangla Rd, and she worked with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 25. Twelve people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 61. A Thai woman, 43, a masseuse at a massage shop in Patong. She had a close contact with a Thai security guard now confirmed as infected (Case 42, click here). She worked in close contact with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 24. Six people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 62. A Thai woman, 44, a masseuse at a massage shop in Patong. She worked closely with a Thai woman who has now been confirmed as infected (Case 32, click here). and had contact with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 25. Eight people had high risk exposure to this patient.

 

 

 

 

 

 

