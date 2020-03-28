THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced today (Mar 28) that six new COVID-19 cases in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Phuket since the outbreak began to 47.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthpatongtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 March 2020, 12:40PM

Six new cases announced today (Mar 28). Image: PPHO

Six new cases announced today (Mar 28). Image: PPHO

So far 879 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”.

Of the “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI), 111 remain in hospital, with 66 waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The committee gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 42. A Thai man, 34, a security guard in the entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong. He became ill on Mar 22. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 43. A Thai woman, 32, a hotel receptionist at Kata Beach, did not wear a face mask while interacting with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 23. Twenty-three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 44. A Thai man, 30, unemployed, but had previously worked close to staff at an Italian restaurant in Patong. He became ill on Mar 24. Six people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 45. A Thai woman, 23, a waitress at a French restaurant in Patong. She had a history of contact with many confirmed patients in Patong and with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 20. Twenty-seven people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 46. A Thai woman, 23, a waitress at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla, Patong. She had a history of being close to other confirmed patients, French people and tourists of many nationalities. She became ill Mar 25. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 47. An Uzbek man, 27, working as hotel front office staff at Karon Beach. He did not wear a face mask while working with tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on Mar 25. Six people had high risk exposure to this patient.

The committee today noted the increase in the number of cases from Patong, and those involving people working in close contact with tourists.

The committee urged people to wear a face mask at all times when providing service to customers and to avoid personal contact, and to frequently wash their hands with soap or alcohol.

Any persons experiencing a fever, sore throat, coughing or a runny nose were urged to wear a face mask, maintain a safe distance from other people and to see a doctor immediately.

The committee also urged people to be truthful when giving details about their health history.

“For the general public, please strictly follow the instructions of the Ministry of Public Health,” the committee said in its announcement today.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Singapore may jail people who stand close
Four passengers die on stranded Dutch cruise ship
52 hotels in Phuket announce plans to close: THA President
Italy, Spain suffer record virus deaths as British PM tests positive
Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver
Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach
Phi Phi bar owners arrested for selling drugs to tourists, B23mn in accounts seized
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coronavirus cases continue to rise! Woman found dead in Phuket well? || March 27
Two charged for fake news posts of police levying B200 fines for not wearing face masks
Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand
Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41
Thailand confirms 91 new COVID-19 cases and one more death
Four Chinese tourists neglect PPHO rules, detained by police
US tops world in virus cases, overtaking China and Italy
Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

 

Phuket community
Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

So how can people who have no interest of the sandy beach or gather together with anyone but simply ...(Read More)

52 hotels in Phuket announce plans to close: THA President

How many hotels are registered legally in Phuket, anyone now that’s. ...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

Well well this place a live in Chalong u have some Russians rent many houses, and they us Russians p...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

It's heating and A/C that make lungs susceptible to pathogens, not the outside temperature. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

CHRISCHROSSTHAI .. this from a controlled study.."High relative humidity (>95%) at compar...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

Why is their www. still open ?...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

Another knee-jerk reaction. How about some restrictions and oversight instead of blanket measures t...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

I think that closing the beaches would be a big mistake as the hot sun, dry sand and salty water wou...(Read More)

Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41

One police officer infected. At which police station was he working? Are all his colleagues at that ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

I think that closing the beaches would be a big mistake as the hot sun, dry sand and salty water wou...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Singha
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The LifeCo Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket

 