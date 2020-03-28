Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced today (Mar 28) that six new COVID-19 cases in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Phuket since the outbreak began to 47.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 March 2020, 12:40PM

Six new cases announced today (Mar 28). Image: PPHO

So far 879 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”.

Of the “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI), 111 remain in hospital, with 66 waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The committee gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 42. A Thai man, 34, a security guard in the entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong. He became ill on Mar 22. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 43. A Thai woman, 32, a hotel receptionist at Kata Beach, did not wear a face mask while interacting with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 23. Twenty-three people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 44. A Thai man, 30, unemployed, but had previously worked close to staff at an Italian restaurant in Patong. He became ill on Mar 24. Six people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 45. A Thai woman, 23, a waitress at a French restaurant in Patong. She had a history of contact with many confirmed patients in Patong and with tourists of many nationalities. She became ill on Mar 20. Twenty-seven people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 46. A Thai woman, 23, a waitress at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla, Patong. She had a history of being close to other confirmed patients, French people and tourists of many nationalities. She became ill Mar 25. One person had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 47. An Uzbek man, 27, working as hotel front office staff at Karon Beach. He did not wear a face mask while working with tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on Mar 25. Six people had high risk exposure to this patient.

The committee today noted the increase in the number of cases from Patong, and those involving people working in close contact with tourists.

The committee urged people to wear a face mask at all times when providing service to customers and to avoid personal contact, and to frequently wash their hands with soap or alcohol.

Any persons experiencing a fever, sore throat, coughing or a runny nose were urged to wear a face mask, maintain a safe distance from other people and to see a doctor immediately.

The committee also urged people to be truthful when giving details about their health history.

“For the general public, please strictly follow the instructions of the Ministry of Public Health,” the committee said in its announcement today.