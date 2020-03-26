Five more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 34

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced today (Mar 26) that five new COVID-19 cases in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Phuket to 34.

Thursday 26 March 2020, 03:41PM

Five more people in Phuket confirmed with COVID-19. Image: PR Dept

According to the information released this afternoon, health officials have checked 1,284,274 people at the airport and a further 38,327 checked at “other ports”.

So far 786 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were five “new cases”, Governor Phakaphong said.

Of the 786, 688 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and “gone home”. The remaining 96 remain in hospital under observation.

Of those 96 still in hospital, 64 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

Governor Phakaphong gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 30. A Swiss man, 64, husband of the Thai business woman reported as COVID positive on Tuesday (see here). He became ill on Mar 20.

Case 31. A British man, 20, a yacht caretaker who arrived Phuket on Mar 19 and became ill on Monday (Mar 23).

Case 32. A Thai woman, 43, a masseuse working in Patong. She was in frequent contact with many tourists from many countries and became ill last Wednesday (Mar 18).

Case 33. A Thai man, 41, a front office staffer of a hotel in Patong, who became ill last Wednesday (Mar 18).

Case 34. A Thai police officer, 23, who was in frequent contact with many tourists from many countries. He became ill on Sunday (Mar 22).