Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Five more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 34

Five more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 34

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced today (Mar 26) that five new COVID-19 cases in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Phuket to 34.

Thursday 26 March 2020, 03:41PM

Five more people in Phuket confirmed with COVID-19. Image: PR Dept

Five more people in Phuket confirmed with COVID-19. Image: PR Dept

According to the information released this afternoon, health officials have checked 1,284,274 people at the airport and a further 38,327 checked at “other ports”.

So far 786 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were five “new cases”, Governor Phakaphong said.

Of the 786, 688 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and “gone home”. The remaining 96 remain in hospital under observation.

Of those 96 still in hospital, 64 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

Governor Phakaphong gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 30. A Swiss man, 64, husband of the Thai business woman reported as COVID positive on Tuesday (see here). He became ill on Mar 20.

Case 31. A British man, 20, a yacht caretaker who arrived Phuket on Mar 19 and became ill on Monday (Mar 23).

Case 32. A Thai woman, 43, a masseuse working in Patong. She was in frequent contact with many tourists from many countries and became ill last Wednesday (Mar 18).

Case 33. A Thai man, 41, a front office staffer of a hotel in Patong, who became ill last Wednesday (Mar 18).

Case 34. A Thai police officer, 23, who was in frequent contact with many tourists from many countries. He became ill on Sunday (Mar 22).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26
Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
111 new national COVID-19 cases, total at 1,045
Social Security covers COVID-19 hospital treatment
Phuket dental clinics, public recreation areas closed in latest COVID order, driver’s licence process shifted online
Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts
Woman found dead in Phuket well
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials
Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online
Virus death toll passes 21,000, three billion under lockdown
Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’
Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online
Hurry up with aid for poor, government urged
Taiwan anger over China military drills during virus outbreak
Thousands stuck on cruise ships off Australia over virus fears

 

Phuket community
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials

One hopes they enforce that more efficiently than the ban on smoking ...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

Wow. Amazed you're allowing comments on this one PN. After all, it's not like the underlying...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

@Aachen Wouldn't take that for granted....(Read More)

Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online

"Applicants are usually required to report in person to immigration officers to complete the pr...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

No flights in/out anymore ? Kurt that's nonsense. Look at Arrival/Departure schedule from Phuket...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

This moment Thai Airways confirmed Frankfurt for April and said (Hotline) they will continue flights...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

lol... human rights, in Thailand.... it'll never happen, unless extetnal pressure is applied....(Read More)

Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts

Why this fires start there every year at the same time?...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

can you please write the curfew time and period, I see some confusion [NOTE: At this stage from Acco...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

The situation needs to be upgraded to level 10! These forced congregations are beyond belief 1 mete...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Singha
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
The LifeCo Phuket
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 