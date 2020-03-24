THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

PHUKET: Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew has issued a warning for all people in Patong – and any persons who have visited Patong or come into close contact with any persons who live or work in the tourism town in the past few weeks – to be especially aware of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronaviruspatonghealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 March 2020, 02:55PM

The general warning for anyone who lives or works in Patong, or has come into close contact with anyone who does, was issued today (Mar 24). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The general warning for anyone who lives or works in Patong, or has come into close contact with anyone who does, was issued today (Mar 24). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Dr Thanit gave the warning today (Mar 24) as he revealed that four of the nine new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Phuket came from Patong.

The nine new cases bring to 26 the official total number of people in Phuket confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began.

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, Dr Thanit confirmed that health officials have checked 1,259,709 people at the airport and a further 38,327 checked at “other ports” since the outbreak began.

So far 46 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the table. Of these were nine “new cases”, he said.

Of the 655, 607“Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 46 remain in hospital under observation.

Of those 46 still in hospital, 24 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

Dr Thanit gave limited details of the new cases announced today as follows:

Case 18. A Thai woman, 33, a waitress in an entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong, who has a history of touching tourists of many nationalities. She became ill last Monday (Mar 16).

Case 19. A Frenchman, 56, an engineer who traveled as a tourist with his wife from France on March 15. He became ill last Wednesday (Mar 18).

Case 20. A Swedish woman, 25, a flight attendant who usually works on flights between Spain and Sweden. Last Friday (Mar 20), she was on a flight from Sweden to Phuket and became ill that same day.

Case 21. A Thai woman, 35, a customer service staffer (industry not defined). The woman has no history of traveling abroad, but was in frequent contact with many tourists from risk countries. She became ill last Friday (Mar 20).

Case 22. A Thai woman, 26, freelance (occupation and industry not defined), she visited entertainment places in Soi Bangla Patong often. She has been sick since last Friday on (Mar 20).

Cassia Phuket

Case 23. A Thai woman, 27, a dancer in an entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong. She became ill on Sunday (Mar 22).

Case 24. A Thai man, 28, a security guard in an entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong. He became ill last Thursday (Mar 19).

Case 25. A Thai woman, 62, a business woman who traveled to Switzerland and European countries. She became ill while staying abroad and hurried back to receive treatment in Phuket. The date when the woman first became ill was not recorded.

Case 26. A Frenchman, 62, a golf coach, who traveled from Spain and Germany. He became ill on the day that he arrived in Phuket. The date the man became ill was not noted.

“All patients are under investigation by the Phuket public health team,” Dr Thanit said.

“The nine new patients today have been classified into two groups: patients who were infected in European countries, and patients who have a history of being involved in the entertainment industry.

“Most of these new patients have mild symptoms,” he said.

“These people went out and about as they normally would, which increased their risk of being infected,” Dr Thanit noted.

In his express warning for people in contact with anyone who works or lives in Patong, Dr Thanit said, “If anyone used to visit or work in Patong or come into close contact with people from Patong in the past few weeks, if you now have a fever, sore throat and cough – you must put on a mask, keep distance from other people and see a doctor immediately.

“We are keeping under surveillance and tracking people who came from risk areas, and entertainment venues have been ordered to close already, in order to help prevent the decease from spreading.

“The closures [enforced so far] help to reduce the chance of social activities which risk transmission and infection,” he said.

“Please, to reduce the risk of becoming infected, minimise your social activities and avoid any other unnecessary public activities, and try to stay inside your accommodation,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 9 new coronavirus infections in Phuket? Thailand to declare emergency! || March 24
Emergency decree coming Thursday
Vendor offers free meals to people put out of work by coronavirus
Korean man found dodging 14-day isolation in Buri Ram
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan
British Embassy starts issuing support letter for visa extensions
New Phuket Provincial Hall convention hall to become COVID-19 ‘field hospital’
Thailand reports three more coronavirus deaths
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order
WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown
Disease control dept issues urgent coronavirus alert
Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied
Private, online and hi-tech: the coronavirus economy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coronavirus cases now 17, Thailand COVID-19 cases soar to 721 || March 23
Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats stuck in Thailand

 

Phuket community
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Dear all, Over the past week derogatory comments aimed at specific people have been refused. A co...(Read More)

WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown

And Thailand? Open-closed border passings, close-open-close. Now, keep it open or keep it closed. B...(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

@K. "Follow the money trail" And you think Thailand is the only country using them at t...(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

So, the use of thermal scanners can be stopped. Less useless drama. Who did initiate this actually ...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

@Christy If you don't want to go to Hospital for checking on your symptoms, I hope you will sta...(Read More)

Four more COVID cases in Phuket, order to close businesses re-issued

I find it amazing that the 2 Chinese identified as having the virus in February di not infect anothe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Dear Expat Health Cover advertiser- how about some attractive male torsos that completely sexualize ...(Read More)

Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, total at 721

@ Ro. Of course you and that twin of yours know the real numbers of affected people in Thailand.And...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Phuket Immigration office and garden is a great place for spreading the Covid-19 virus....(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

History later will proof if Prof Dr Prasit would have been Minister of Health faith of Thailand woul...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Singha
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 