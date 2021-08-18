The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

PHUKET: Registration for five prioritized groups of people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine will open in the coming week, with Moderna vaccinations starting in November, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob confirmed today (Aug 18).

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 August 2021, 06:40PM

Rewat Areerob explaining the Moderna vaccinations project during his video address today (Aug 18). Screenshot: PPAO

Rewat Areerob explaining the Moderna vaccinations project during his video address today (Aug 18). Screenshot: PPAO

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

Mass vaccination efforts to provide second vaccination injections resumed on Monday (Aug 16), with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

“The OrBorJor will receive 5,060 doses of Moderna vaccine from the Red Cross,” Mr Rewat said after a meeting yesterday (Aug 17), re-confirming the news announced last month.

“Today, we had a meeting with Thai Red Cross Secretary General Krisada Boonyarat about the vaccine arrangement and recipients who are at-risk people who have not received any vaccination injections,” Mr Rewat explained in a video announcement today.

“The meeting was to make a clear understanding among the provincial administrative organisations across the country to strictly follow the conditions [of receiving the Moderna vaccine],” he said.

Mr Rewat explained that the groups of people to receive the Moderna vaccine as a priority were:

  1. Bedridden patients, disabled people, pregnant women
  2. Elders who are more than 70 years old
  3. Doctors and medical staff who work in rural areas
  4. Teachers in kindergartens, nurseries and schools 
  5. Officials who must come in close contact with infected and high-risk contacts, and members of the general public who are unable to be vaccinated under the current state-vaccination campaign

“Phuket will receive 5,060 doses of the vaccine, which can vaccinate only 2,530 people. If we do not have the group of people up to the number, if the Red Cross approves, we can provide the vaccine to other groups of people,” he said.

“For example, those who are younger than 70 years old or those who have received a vaccine injection but are necessary to receive another type of vaccine injection [as a booster],” he said. 

“We will open for registration in the coming week through our own website for those who meet the conditions of the prioritised groups because we have to submit the list of vaccine recipients to the Red Cross by September 30,” Mr Rewat said. 

“We need to present the list of names of the people in the five groups to the Red Cross before we receive the vaccine. The vaccine doses will come in October, and we will start administering injections in November,” he said.

Mr Rewat today said he would continue his efforts to secure more doses of the vaccine for use among the general public as a “booster shot”, a goal he also announced last month.

“I will do my best to bring the third dose of vaccine to our brothers and sisters because I know COVID-19 will be with us for a long while. I will try my best to respond to your trust,” he said.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The Moderna vaccine has proved a popular vaccine choice among Phuket people instead of the Chinese-made Sinovac, which has been used for most state-provided vaccinations on the the island, along with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been used for people over 60 and other higher-risk groups on the island.

Early last month more than 67,000 people attempted to register to be vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine by Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj.

The online rush collapsed the registration website, leaving many people frustrated over the experience.

MASS VACCINATIONS

Meanwhile, Phuket officials today reported that 73% of the population on the island has now received a second vaccination injection, alluding to the claim that the island now has enough vaccinated people to achieve herd immunity.

However, the reports have so far refrained from making the claim outright and officials have yet to announce that the herd immunity threshold has now been achieved.

Mass vaccination efforts resumed on Monday (Aug 16), the Phuket office of the Public relations Department (PR Phuket) reported this evening, with about 2,000 people arriving at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin each day to receive their second injections.

The second injections at Saphan Hin are expected to be completed tomorrow, said the PR Phuket report.

In total, as of Aug 17, 340,727 people have received their second injections, said the report, marking that 73% of the target 466,587 people on the island had been vaccinated.

The report also marked that 426,726 people had received their first vaccination injection, or 91% of the target 466,587 ‒ hence by its own admission the report marks that 85,999 have yet to receive their second vaccination jab.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town, Thailand Pfizer vaccine purchase |:| August 18
Bank of Thailand urges government to borrow another B1 trillion
‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief
Phuket Provincial Hall car park building to become another COVID Care Center
Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism
Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail
Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance
Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town
Phuket marks 43 new local infections
Taliban won’t seek ‘revenge’ as co-founder back in Afghanistan
RDS says it will prove test kits are poor quality
B9bn injection for Pfizer shots as ongoing Sinovac use defended
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Sandbox 7+7 on target, Baby boy with Covid mum delivered healthy |:| August 17
Police deny using live ammunition against demonstrators
Phuket Town waits for lockdown to be lifted

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 43 new local infections

Or, to put it another way, 370 cases in a single week....(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

Well then Kurt, why not Austria?...(Read More)

Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail

no bail becasue the are clearly desperately poor... immagine he was the son of redbul? would the fa...(Read More)

Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

if found guilty he will be transfered to the next hospital....and that it... LOL...(Read More)

Phuket marks 43 new local infections

in the meanwhile let have a drink round and let hope they will close this sandfarse program... for t...(Read More)

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

That is BS about NZ.. Phuket authorities would have us believe one dose of CrapOVac has inoculated 7...(Read More)

Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants

Kurt why are you asking so many questions? Why do do feel the need to comment on several single stor...(Read More)

Phuket Provincial Hall car park building to become another COVID Care Center

For a second there I thought they'd realized how terrible it is to be keeping innocent people fo...(Read More)

Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

Says a lot that trained medical professionals are willing to put their careers on the line to obtain...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox 7+7 gets green light, entry for Sputnik V vaccinated Russians approved

Locals in those areas aren't vaccinated. Don't forget we have had special treatment on Phuke...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions

 