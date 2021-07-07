Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

PHUKET: Expats in Phuket have vented an outpouring of frustration online after being unable to register their reservation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination being offered by Bangkok Hospital Phuket today (July 7).

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealth

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 July 2021, 06:52PM

The notice posted at 10:45am today (July 7). Image: Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Registrations were made online through a web portal set up to receive reservations, and opened at 9am.

However, by 10:45am today Bangkok Hospital Phuket posted a notice announcing that stocks had already sold out.

“Due to high demand from hospital clients, our current stock runs out and our next reservations will be scheduled once the vaccine becomes available again,” said the notice.

“Thank you for your continued trust,” it added.

The Moderna vaccine is to be provided through Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj at B1,650 per dose, Bangkok Hospital Phuket said in announcing it was to open to receive reservations online.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two injections for the recipient to be considered as having received the full vaccination.

Vaccinations are expected to take place from October 2021 through January 2022, Bangkok Hospital Phuket explained.

In a separate post through its Facebook page today, Bangkok Hosppital Phuket noted,” Thank you for your interested in our reservation for alternative vaccine.

“We will check the lists for those who are eligible for vaccination in the order of registration and we will send the link for payment via SMS and email shortly.

“In case that you didn’t receive any SMS or Email for payment, kindly wait for the next reservation which we will keep you posted.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of the previously service disruptions. We will continue to improve the best services for you.”

The volume of expats unable to register through the web portal due to what has now been confirmed as service disruptions saw an outpouring of comments online harshly criticising the hospital for its efforts.

One expat wrote, “Bangkok Hospital Phuket since 8:45 I refreshed the page every minute. How it can be closed now if it’s never opened for me to register ?!”

Another said, “That was a waste of waiting online 4 hrs not to mention the waiting on phone calls to be answered.”

One went at length to explain, “Since 9 am until 11:53 am I‘ve tried to register with your application every minute. At 09:32 am you sent an email: “Unfortunately we are experiencing a system failure…“

“At 09:51 am you sent another email: ‘We expect the Moderna vaccine registration to be back up and running at 10:30 an…“

“At 11:30 am you sent another email: ‘We regret to inform you that due to high demand, our current stock of Moderna has run out…’

“How is that possible when your application for registration didn‘t work at all????? Remember that I tried to register every single minute for 2 hours and 53 minutes!!! Please explain - well appreciated!”

Comments online speculated as to how many vaccine doses were available. One person wrote “1800 doses they had they just told me on the phone…” while another wrote, “Received a message for the heart clinic at the hospital, the were allocated 4000 doses. I can’t see anyone who was able to apply online”

However, one expat confirmed, “It was hard to get through. But, my wife managed to do it by continuing to click the link nonstop for an hour and a half. That’s what happens when a lot of people want the same thing. I’ve had the same experience trying to buy concert tickets. I am sorry if you were not one of the lucky ones who made it through.”