The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more

PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob has confirmed Phuket will receive 5,060 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Thai Red Cross and is looking for more to make available for Phuket residents.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 July 2021, 05:22PM

PPAO President Rewat Areerob is pushing for vaccines ‘that our people desire to receive, and of course not Sinovac’. Photo: PPAO

PPAO President Rewat Areerob is pushing for vaccines ‘that our people desire to receive, and of course not Sinovac’. Photo: PPAO

“I sent a letter to the Red Cross to buy 6,326 doses of the vaccine on July 19, but yesterday [July 22[ they sent a letter back and explained that they can arrange only 5,060 doses for Phuket,” Mr Rewat explained in a press conference this morning (July 23).

The 5,060 doses of Moderna will be used to vaccinate at-risk people who have not received any vaccination injections, Mr Rewat explained.

The priority list of recipients are:

  1. Bedridden patients, disabled people, pregnant women
  2. Elders who are more than 70 years old
  3. Doctors and medical staff who work in rural areas
  4. Teachers in kindergartens, nurseries and schools 
  5. Officials who must come in close contact with infected and high risk contacts, and members of the general public who are unable to be vaccinated under the current state-vaccination campaign

“These people will receive the vaccine injection for free, and we already have a list of people to receive these doses of vaccine,” Mr Rewat said.

As revealed yesterday, Mr Rewat this morning added that the PPAO is looking to secure many more vaccine doses in order to provide third ‘booster shots’ to medical and other frontline workers, and to offer the people of Phuket a choice in which vaccine to receive.

“Actually, I have also already explained to the Thai Red Cross that we want a total of 89,329 doses of Moderna vaccine to provide to people as a third injection, but they can give us only the 5,060 doses for now. If they have vaccine doses leftover, they may give us more in the future,” he said.

“Meanwhile, I have also contacted a company that I cannot reveal its name to buy vaccine doses as the third dose for our people,” Mr Rewat continued.

“The vaccine will be Moderna or Pfizer. Basically, they will be the vaccines that our people desire to receive, and of course not Sinovac,” he said.

“The vaccine will be used as the third dose only, as the central government has provided the first and second doses,” he said.

“To receive the future third dose, people will have to register online, through a website like PhuketMustWin.com, but we will create our own new platform for registration,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PPAO is continuing its door-to-door efforts to ensure local residents are given the opportunity to be vaccinated, Mr Rewat said.

“We will work with medical staff to knock on doors to provide our people first and second injections vaccinations, especially for those who cannot come to receive the vaccine injection at the vaccination stations. For more information, please call the PPAO’s Phuket Provincial  Hospital at 1131,” Mr Rewat concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 July 2021 - 23:45:05 

He should not talk about a 3rd dose, and not at all about that PhuketMustWin.com, since after being already 2 times to Immigration (after conformed registering) still not yet sms me for 1st time jab! A article full of shrimp brain thinking crap. 5060 Vaccine doses of the 89,329 needed. How gullible can someone be? Little hope for Thailands Covid handling.

Heinz | 23 July 2021 - 19:44:49 

Sorry, I've had enough of the blah blah! When? Where? Is the question!

Xi_Virus | 23 July 2021 - 19:20:12 

"Meanwhile, I have also contacted a company that I cannot reveal its name ... " hmmm could it be Alibaba or Taobao?

“The vaccine will be Moderna or Pfizer. Basically, they will be the vaccines that OUR people DESIRE to receive, and of course NOT Xinovac,” he said.

Where is the Xhinese Top Gun and its "Trash" Team?

Xi_Virus | 23 July 2021 - 19:17:08 

Paddy: Moderna and Pfizer do NOT sell to any Boozoos. The importer for Moderna is Zuellig Pharma and Pfizer deals directly with Gov't.

I fear this dude is going to order from Alibaba Express or Taobao.com !!!

Paddy | 23 July 2021 - 17:48:14 

“Meanwhile, I have also contacted a company that I cannot reveal its name to buy vaccine doses as the third dose for our people,” Mr Rewat continued.

“The vaccine will be Moderna or Pfizer. " He's not very good at keeping secrets, ha, ha.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New rules for international & domestic arrivals! Activists indicted over protest |:| July 23
People flee surging floods in China as typhoon approaches
As COVID plagues Thailand, PETA calls for all live-animal markets to be closed
Another Phuket rule change: Negative COVID test results must be issued in past 72 hours
Phuket tour guide believed drowned after fall at Sarasin Bridge
Phuket marks 18 new COVID cases in a day
‘Break isolation rules’ if needed, says Samut Sakhon Governor
Halt Sinovac shots, says respiratory disease expert
Phuket Sandbox reduced to seven days for travel to approved locations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lifeguard warnings, New order for non-overnight arrivals |:| July 22
PPAO eyes B98mn budget to buy Moderna vaccine for Phuket
New order allow specific Phuket arrivals to present one document
Hotel operators hopeful for recovery to start in H2 2021
Phuket Sandbox arrival who fled to Chonburi now in ALQ
Electricity outage to affect Kathu

 

Phuket community
PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more

He should not talk about a 3rd dose, and not at all about that PhuketMustWin.com, since after being ...(Read More)

As COVID plagues Thailand, PETA calls for all live-animal markets to be closed

Meat is for cave people 40,000 years ago on the steppes of Europe and Asia mid winter when there w...(Read More)

PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more

Sorry, I've had enough of the blah blah! When? Where? Is the question! ...(Read More)

PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more

"Meanwhile, I have also contacted a company that I cannot reveal its name ... " hmmm could...(Read More)

PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more

Paddy: Moderna and Pfizer do NOT sell to any Boozoos. The importer for Moderna is Zuellig Pharma and...(Read More)

PPAO secures 5,000 doses of Moderna as ‘third booster shot’, pushes for more

“Meanwhile, I have also contacted a company that I cannot reveal its name to buy vaccine doses as ...(Read More)

Another Phuket rule change: Negative COVID test results must be issued in past 72 hours

They ain't call it for MESSbox for no reason....(Read More)

Another Phuket rule change: Negative COVID test results must be issued in past 72 hours

Jeez- any chance of 24 hours of consistency? They are bouncing round like a pinball....(Read More)

Phuket tour guide believed drowned after fall at Sarasin Bridge

Suicide?...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox reduced to seven days for travel to approved locations

Great idea! These governors have no idea about handling COVID are allowing people to travel between ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 