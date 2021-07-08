67,000 people applied for Phuket Moderna vaccine reservations

PHUKET: More than 67,000 people yesterday attempted to book their vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine to be provided by Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, the group has revealed.

COVID-19Vaccinehealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 July 2021, 05:58PM

Image: Bangkok Hospital Phuket

The overwhelming response to book Moderna vaccinations at the two hospitals crashed the web portal set up especially to handle the registrations, drawing harsh criticism by many of the people who were unable to register.

Registrations opened at 9am yesterday (July 7). By 10:45am the hospital announced, “Due to high demand from hospital clients, our current stock runs out and our next reservations will be scheduled once the vaccine becomes available again.”

In a statement issued to The Phuket News today, the Bangkok Hospital group announced, “To everyone that faced problems registering for alternative vaccine Moderna yesterday, Bangkok Hospital Phuket & Siriroj would like to sincerely apologize for the technical difficulties and disappointment experienced.

“The response was overwhelming with more than 67,000 people trying to register at 9am and unfortunately our IT systems were not able to cope with such a large demand,” the statement read.

“If you were not successful at this time we will hopefully have more vaccine availability in the near future.

“For those whose reservations for alternative vaccine Moderna seemed to have been successful but did not receive a payment link we will keep your record in our system so that you do not have to re-register when the vaccine becomes available again.

“Once again we are very sorry for the disappointment and difficulties experienced and thank you for your kind understanding,” the statement concluded.