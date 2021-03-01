PHUKET XTRA - March 1 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! |:| Vaccine rollout begins! |:| Bail for Bangla shooter approved |:| Phuket haze thickens |:| Bangkok protest turns violent |:| Possible delay for sugar tax hike Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 1 March 2021, 06:08PM
A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)
What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)
The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)
It's not as if there' any doubt that he did it. There were witnesses, he stayed right there ...(Read More)
OK boys over the Top you go. I'll be waiting for when you get back. The people in power the wo...(Read More)
It can take some time, but army people who are responsible for killing civilians will brought to Jus...(Read More)
By the way, who guarantee us that this mental disturbed ex RTP corporal, out on bail, who tried to m...(Read More)
With agreeing bail, the Court can rule/demand side technicalities, like must hand in passport, or i...(Read More)
Double standards? In Thai land are at least triple standards of handling the laws. 1 for the rich an...(Read More)
WTF is this court joking with the bail??? This scum killer should get death penalty or life prison -...(Read More)
