BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine rollout begins! New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! || March 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine rollout begins! New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! || March 1

PHUKET XTRA - March 1 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! |:| Vaccine rollout begins! |:| Bail for Bangla shooter approved |:| Phuket haze thickens |:| Bangkok protest turns violent |:| Possible delay for sugar tax hike Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 1 March 2021, 06:08PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin
Phuket officials move to provide assistance to beggars, homeless
Phuket haze thickens
Finance Ministry prepares assistance for state staff
Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day
Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent
Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail
Road collapses into Chalong reservoir
Dust haze settles over Phuket
Anutin gets first COVID jab
Jailed protest leaders decry double standards
Phuket Opinion: Gunning for a duty of care
Tourists flock to eastern provinces
Chaiwat hits back at PACC over Kaeng Krachan burning
Phuket seafood festivals return to lure more tourists

 

Phuket community
Phuket haze thickens

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

It's not as if there' any doubt that he did it. There were witnesses, he stayed right there ...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

OK boys over the Top you go. I'll be waiting for when you get back. The people in power the wo...(Read More)

Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day

It can take some time, but army people who are responsible for killing civilians will brought to Jus...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

By the way, who guarantee us that this mental disturbed ex RTP corporal, out on bail, who tried to m...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

With agreeing bail, the Court can rule/demand side technicalities, like must hand in passport, or i...(Read More)

Jailed protest leaders decry double standards

Double standards? In Thai land are at least triple standards of handling the laws. 1 for the rich an...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

WTF is this court joking with the bail??? This scum killer should get death penalty or life prison -...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
QSI Cooking 2021
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 