BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket haze thickens

Phuket haze thickens

PHUKET: A lack of wind has left Phuket blanketed in haze today (Mar 1), with officials now cautioning people to take precautions against the pollution.

healthpollution
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 March 2021, 12:06PM

The haze over Phuket thickened today (Mar 1). Photo: The Phuket News

The haze over Phuket thickened today (Mar 1). Photo: The Phuket News

The advisory issued by Phuket health officials. Image: PPHO

The advisory issued by Phuket health officials. Image: PPHO

Air-quality readings by Air4Thai.

Air-quality readings by Air4Thai.

Air-quality readings by aqicn.org.

Air-quality readings by aqicn.org.

Air-quality readings by aqicn.org.

Air-quality readings by aqicn.org.

Air-quality readings by IQAir.org.

Air-quality readings by IQAir.org.

Air-quality readings by IQAir.org.

Air-quality readings by IQAir.org.

« »

The Regional Environment Office 15 (REO 15), based in Phuket, yesterday issued an advisory for people to monitor their ease of breathing following a dust haze from Bangladesh and Myanmar settling over the island.

However, despite readings from the Pollution Control Department confirming that the air quality today is even worse than yesterday, the REO 15 office has yet to issue any advisory today.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) just after 10am today posted a notice reporting an AQI (air quality index) reading of 121, with a PM2.5 reading for Phuket of 59.

The notice cited its readings from the Air4Thai monitoring portal promoted by Thai officials.

The AQI of 121 and PM2.5 reading of 59, like yesterday, was classified “Orange”, meaning “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”.

An ‘Orange’ category warning carries the caution:

The general public the advisory urged that health monitoring should be performed. “If there are initial symptoms such as cough, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, the duration of outdoor activities should be shortened, or use protective equipment if needed.”

People who need special health care were advised, “The amount of time spent outdoors should be shortened, or use protective equipment if needed. If you have health symptoms such as a cough, difficulty breathing, inflamed eyes, chest pain, headache, irregular heartbeat, nausea, fatigue, you should consult your doctor.”

Of note, readings delivered by worldwide air-quality monitoring portal aqicn.org indicated much worse air quality over Phuket today, with plain red “Unhealthy” readings for Chalong (163) and Phuket Town (150).

Fellow global air pollution monitoring service IQAir operated out of Switzerland also today presented a plain red “Unhealthy” air-quality reading for Phuket of 168.

Both aqicn. org and the Switzerland-based IQAir deliver air-pollution readings from raw data provided by the Pollution Control Department.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) this morning posted a notice issued by the Thailand Fire Monitoring System of the Royal Forest Department.

“There are some hot spots in the nearby provinces and the southwest wind which is bringing dust to Phuket. The wind in Phuket is still, so the dust cannot move out to other areas, leaving the air quality unhealthy,” said the notice.

“The air quality test in Tambon Talad Yai [Phuket Town] found that there is PM 2.5 dust about 59 µg./m3, which is considered unhealthy for general people. 

“People should monitor themselves. If anyone develops a cough, difficulty breathing or eye irritations, please avoid or reduce the time doing outdoor activities and wear a protective face mask if necessary,” the notice advised.

“Expect [prevailing conditions] for 2-4 days after this. If the wind changes direction, the dust will be gone and [the air will return] back to normal,” the notice added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 01 March 2021 - 13:15:04 

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5. That we not read.

Christy Sweet | 01 March 2021 - 12:54:58 

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in substance- neighbor doing a yard raking burn off yesterday responding with racial epithets when I protested. If I called him a racial slang term, I'd be castigated.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials move to provide assistance to beggars, homeless
Finance Ministry prepares assistance for state staff
Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day
Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent
Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail
Road collapses into Chalong reservoir
Dust haze settles over Phuket
Anutin gets first COVID jab
Jailed protest leaders decry double standards
Phuket Opinion: Gunning for a duty of care
Tourists flock to eastern provinces
Chaiwat hits back at PACC over Kaeng Krachan burning
Phuket seafood festivals return to lure more tourists
Leatherback turtle nest hatches on Kata Beach
Bangla shooter released on bail

 

Phuket community
Phuket haze thickens

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

It's not as if there' any doubt that he did it. There were witnesses, he stayed right there ...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

OK boys over the Top you go. I'll be waiting for when you get back. The people in power the wo...(Read More)

Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day

It can take some time, but army people who are responsible for killing civilians will brought to Jus...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

By the way, who guarantee us that this mental disturbed ex RTP corporal, out on bail, who tried to m...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

With agreeing bail, the Court can rule/demand side technicalities, like must hand in passport, or i...(Read More)

Jailed protest leaders decry double standards

Double standards? In Thai land are at least triple standards of handling the laws. 1 for the rich an...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

WTF is this court joking with the bail??? This scum killer should get death penalty or life prison -...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
QSI Cooking 2021
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 