Dust haze settles over Phuket

Dust haze settles over Phuket

PHUKET: The Regional Environment Office 15, based in Phuket, has issued an advisory for people to monitor their ease of breathing following a dust haze from Bangladesh and Myanmar settling over Phuket.

pollutionhealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 February 2021, 12:03PM

The Air4Thai air pollution for Phuket earlier today. Image: Air4Thai

The Air4Thai air pollution for Phuket earlier today. Image: Air4Thai

The haze was blamed on dust from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Image: PR Phuket

The haze was blamed on dust from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Image: PR Phuket

The PM2.5 reading of 104 falls in the broad 'Orange' category. Image: Air4Thai

The PM2.5 reading of 104 falls in the broad ’Orange’ category. Image: Air4Thai

The Air4Thai air pollution for Phuket earlier today. Image: PR Phuket

The Air4Thai air pollution for Phuket earlier today. Image: PR Phuket

Readings reported earlier today by global air pollution monitoring portal aquicn.org

Readings reported earlier today by global air pollution monitoring portal aquicn.org

Readings reported earlier today by global air pollution monitoring portal aquicn.org

Readings reported earlier today by global air pollution monitoring portal aquicn.org

Readings reported earlier today by global air pollution monitoring portal aquicn.org

Readings reported earlier today by global air pollution monitoring portal aquicn.org

The advisory was issued this morning (Feb 28) after the office recognised through the Pollution Control Deprtment’s Air4Thai monitoring system that the PM 2.5 count had reached 104.

The 104 reading of air pollution is in the “Orange” category, a very broad classification for PM2.5 readings of 100-200 for which the PCD marks that “starts affecting people’s health”.

Regional Environment Office 15 Director Yongyuth Panitangkul this morning advised people to observe the precautions marked by PCD.

The general public the advisory urged that health monitoring should be performed. “If there are initial symptoms such as cough, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, the duration of outdoor activities should be shortened, or use protective equipment if needed.”

People who need special health care were advised, “The amount of time spent outdoors should be shortened, or use protective equipment if needed. If you have health symptoms such as a cough, difficulty breathing, inflamed eyes, chest pain, headache, irregular heartbeat, nausea, fatigue, you should consult your doctor.”

Mr Yongyuth attributed the haze over Phuket to dust carried from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“It’s not because of activity in the Phuket area,” he said.

Of note, the worldwide air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org, which uses raw date from Thailand’s Pollution Control Department today marks plain “Red / Unhealthy” PM2.5 readings across Phuket.

Patong registered a PM2.5 reading of 157, Chalong registered a reading of 162, while readings in Phuket Town ranged from 151 to 161, depending on the monitoiring station.

 

