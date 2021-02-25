BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Police oppose bail for Bangla shooter

Police oppose bail for Bangla shooter

PHUKET: The Patong Police Chief today confirmed that police have appealed to the court to deny bail to the Phuket police officer now facing an attempted murder charge for shooting a noodle vendor on Bangla Rd in Patong early Tuesday morning.

patongviolenceculturepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 February 2021, 05:57PM

Pornthep Channarong was taken back to Bangla Rd today (Feb 25) to re-enact for police his actions that led to the shooting of noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab early Tuesday morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabordi speaks to reporters on Bangla Rd earlier today (Feb 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabordi speaks to reporters on Bangla Rd earlier today (Feb 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabordi confirmed the news today (Feb 25) as Pornthep Channarong was taken back to Bangla Rd to re-enact his actions that led to the shooting of noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab early Tuesday morning.

Mr Aroon was shot in the stomach by Pornthep, who was off duty as a corporal with the Phuket Provincial Police at the time, while he was walking along the street after collecting a noodle bowl from a customer just before 6am.

Pornthep was heavily drunk at the time of the shooting. He has since been dismissed from the police force, while Mr Aroon remains in intensive care at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Wearing a face mask, baseball cap and bullet-proof vest, Pornthep was under close police protection as he quickly conducted his re-enactment today on Phuket’s usually busiest tourism street, before being escorted back to Patong Police Station.

Col Sujin told reporters that Pornthep had confessed to the shooting and co-operated well with police, though he said he was drunk at the time and did not remember the incident.

QSI International School Phuket

“The suspect’s relatives have already met the injured person’s relatives in this case to coordinate help and remedies,” Col Sujin said.

While getting in the police pickup to be taken back to Patong Police Station, Pornthep told reporters, “I’m sorry.”

Col Suchin today highlighted that the commanders of the Region 8 Police and the Phuket Provincial Police had both issued orders to the superintendents of all police stations on the island to “supervise officers” in carrying firearms and to “strictly monitor subordinates on drinking and behaving according to the order of the Royal Thai Police”.

Any officer found failing in maintaining discipline, especially regarding these issues, were to face “decisive action”, he said.

Phuket community
Shot noodle vendor’s condition improves, bullet hit spine

When I saw that horrible video of the man being shot, I suddenly lost a ton of respect for the Thai ...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

@JohnC- no comment about the Aussie PM being first in the queue? As for Kurt what the hek do submari...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

The day before we red in PN the General PM would take the Chinese vaccine. Now he turns to a Europea...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Everything that violate/blocks democratic freedom by a 2015 (!) 'announcement' hurts. It ma...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed if in a target group? Haven't...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed. Haven't seen a thing about t...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

Well you se this 3 dirty maf.. people, playing whit this balding. Discussed how they playing whit th...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

Although Dr Chalermpong has very good intentions, I am a little bit worried about the nationality o...(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

A vase of flowers and a gift basket. Not a single word of RTP to take care of the financial care tak...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

agogohome: Only one "ill informed" person originally and now you have joined him. If you r...(Read More)

 

