BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

PHUKET: The drunken Phuket police officer who shot a noodle vendor on Bangla Rd, Patong, early yesterday morning will face at least three charges, including attempted murder, the Phuket Provincial Police chief has confirmed.

Wednesday 24 February 2021, 12:21PM

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting on Bangla Rd yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting on Bangla Rd yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting on Bangla Rd yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting on Bangla Rd yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting on Bangla Rd yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting on Bangla Rd yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting on Bangla Rd yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting on Bangla Rd yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannu ordered investigating police to process every charge against the now-dismissed police officer. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannu ordered investigating police to process every charge against the now-dismissed police officer. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commanders Col Arrayapan Pukbaukhao and Col Chaiwat Ui-kham, both former Patong Police Chiefs, visited Mr Aroon and his wife at Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday afternoon. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commanders Col Arrayapan Pukbaukhao and Col Chaiwat Ui-kham, both former Patong Police Chiefs, visited Mr Aroon and his wife at Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday afternoon. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commanders Col Arrayapan Pukbaukhao and Col Chaiwat Ui-kham, and current Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Sujin Nilabodi, visited Mr Aroon and his wife at Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday afternoon. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commanders Col Arrayapan Pukbaukhao and Col Chaiwat Ui-kham, and current Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Sujin Nilabodi, visited Mr Aroon and his wife at Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday afternoon. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannu late yesterday explained that he has ordered investigating officers to prosecute the shooter, Cpl Pornthep Channarong, with every criminal charge that can be applied.

“I have already ordered Patong Police to process him three charges: attempted murder, carring a firearm in a public area without necessary reason, and firing a weapon in a public area,” Maj Gen Pornsak said. 

“I have also already reminded the chief of every police station across the island to take care of their subordinates’ discipline and raised the issue about carrying firearms.

“Carrying firearms is to prevent any type of crime that may happen, not to commit a crime by themselves like this incident. If I see any police doing such a thing, I will decisively proceed in terms of both officer discipline and criminal charges,” he said. 

“Cpl Pornthep is now in custody of Patong Police for questioning. At this stage, he told us that on that night he drank to celebrate his transfer. He and Mr Aroon had never known each other.

“For Mr Aroon, he is still in a worrying condition and under close care at Vachira Phuket Hospital,” Maj Gen Pornsak added.

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commanders Col Arrayapan Pukbaukhao and Col Chaiwat Ui-kham, both former Patong POlice Chiefs, and current Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Sujin Nilabodi yesterday afternoon visited the noodle vendor, Aroon Thongplab, at Vachira Phuket Hospital. 

The officers also presented a vase of flowers to Mr Aroon’s wife. The police commanders offered her words of comfort and promised that police action in the case would proceed seriously and in a straight-forward manner. 

At 8:30am today (Feb 24), Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch also visited the hospital to present a gift basket to Mr Aroon’s wife 

Phuket Provincial Police yesterday revealed through a statement that Lt Gen Kitrat had already ordered a disciplinary investigation into the incident and ordered for Cpl Pornthep to be dismissed from the Royal Thai Police.

QSI International School Phuket

“I came to visit Mr Aroon and cheer up his relatives. I want his relatives and people to not be worried about this case, as we will proceed this case decisively,” Lt Gen Kitrat said today.

“I do not compromise in dealing with our officers in incidents like this, and I can confirm that he already has been dismissed from the Royal Thai Police,” he said. 

“The incident was caused by an officer who did something wrong that our organisation does not want. We are a big organisation with more than 200,000 officers under our control. Our officers are not all bad like this,” he said.

At the hospital late yesterday, Mr Aroon’s wife, told reporters, “I have seen the CCTV footage of the incident, and I cannot accept that. I have never seen anything like this, and it should not be a police officer committing crime like this.

“My husband has been working so hard for the past six years for me and our children. We have a 4-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son,” she said.

“Normally, he works as a motorbike taxi driver, but a few days ago he went to help his mum to sell noodles. He was shot while he was walking back from collecting a noodle bowl,” she explained.

Mr Aroon’s wife also left her husband’s hospital room to pray to the Buddha image at the hospital. She wished for more people to donate blood to help her husband’s recovery.

“For his condition, the doctor told me that the bullet went through his lung. He lost a lot of blood. We need a lot of Type B blood for him,” she said.

The Vachira Hospital blood centre is on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital. to contact, call 076- 361- 234 ext. 1285 or visit their Facebook page.

Alternatively, blood donations can be made through the Thai Red Cross Phuket Regional Blood Centre, located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Talad Neua, Phuket Town. Call 076-251178 or 081-9588854.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 24 February 2021 - 12:50:48 

Bearing in mind he was a cop in Patong its probably not the best place to hold him. Vested interests and all that.  With 200k cops 'under control' maybe THEY should make an attempt to assist with the blood drive for the victim.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Resort staff must stay on site during Phuket ‘villa quarantine’
Tiger Woods in surgery after car crash
Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot
Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drunk Phuket cop shoots vendor on Bangla Road! || February 23
COVID vaccination priorities announced
Air transit passengers now welcome, ‘yacht quarantine’ proposed
Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd
Man arrested in Phuket Town with 4.5k ya bah pills, 600g of crystal meth
Phuket Town bars raided for late trading
NASA releases first audio from Mars
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day
TAT wants vaccine passport policy
FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines
More easing under proposed COVID-19 remapping

 

Phuket community
Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

JohnC, you need to get your facts straight. The 800K is required only for the 2 month before and the...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

on top of all the obvious crimes here it's illegal for officers to carry guns while off duty....(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

Bearing in mind he was a cop in Patong its probably not the best place to hold him. Vested interests...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

Well, this is lawless Phuket. Under the 'umbrella' of Chalong Police station are bars around...(Read More)

Air transit passengers now welcome, ‘yacht quarantine’ proposed

That 14 days aboard followed by 14 days ashore quarantine is complete madness. I month quarantine! C...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

Immigration Dept is very very reasonable with alternative visa offer what can even be extended many ...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Do we know or the 'ban announcement', done Jan. 2015 by Coup General from the barracks actua...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

What is a nightclub still doing open at 5-6am anyway? They must be paying lots of tea money to someb...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

Retirement visa requires 800,000 Baht in a bank account, NOT 400,000. Can't Phuket News even get...(Read More)

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading

Three venues were found nicely closed at midnight. Well, it pays off to shuffle brown envelopes. As ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 