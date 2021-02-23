BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

PHUKET: A 25-year-old noodle vendor from Trang was shot and beaten by a Phuket Provincial Police officer on Bangla Rd, Patong, before dawn this morning (Feb 23).

patongcrimepoliceviolence
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 February 2021, 02:56PM

Cpl Pornthep Channarong of the Phuket Provincial Police is caught on CCTV firing at close range at Mr Aroon. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

After shooting Mr Aroon, Cpl Pornthep Channarong of the Phuket Provincial Police kept physically antagonising his victim. Image: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers attend to Mr Aroon on Bangla Rd before dawn today (Feb 23). Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

The attack occurred on Bangla Rd before dawn today (Feb 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon’s shoes and noodle bowl found at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene where the shooting occurred on Bangla Rd this morning (Feb 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The gun found near the scene of the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannu confirmed that the noodle vendor, Aroon Thongplab, is still alive but remains in intensive care at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Maj Gen Pornsak explained that police together with Kosuldharm rescue workers were called to the scene at about 6am.

Officers arrived to find Mr Aroon on the road in front of the 7-Eleven store on Bangla Rd.

He had been shot once in his left side of his stomach.

Mr Aroon was rushed to Patong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Maj Gen Pornsak explained.

While rescue workers were administering CPR to Mr Aroon, police found the shooter, Cpl Pornthep Channarong of the Phuket Provincial Police, standing nearby.

The officers took Cpl Pornthep to Patong Police Station for questioning.

Police also found at the scene a 9mm handgun, as well as nine bullet casings and two live bullets. 

Witnesses at the scene told police that Cpl Pornthep was drunk and wanted to enter the Illusion nightclub, but the guard did not let him in as he was carrying a gun. 

While the guard was blocking him from entering the club, Cpl Pornthep pointed his gun to the road and shot the noodle vendor who was walking past. 

CCTV footage from cameras along Bangla Rd showed Mr Aroon suddenly fall to the ground and call out for help. 

Cpl Pornthep walked up to Mr Aroon, pointed a handgun at him and fired at close range.

It appears that shot did not hit Mr Aroon.

After firing the gun, Cpl Pornthep walked back to in front of the nightclub. 

The CCTV footage showed Mr Aroon keep begging for help, then collapse face-up on the ground, after which Cpl Pornthep ran up to Mr Aroon, spoke to him and slapped his face.

Cpl Pornthep is then seen pulling Mr Aroon’s by his right hand to pull him over to lean face forward on the ground, then he kicked Mr Aroon in the bottom. 

Maj Gen Pornsak told the press today that police are investigating the scene and collecting evidence at the scene.

Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi declined to reveal details of the investigation so far, saying that the information given by Cpl Pornthep was confusing “as he was still drunk”.

Maj Gen Naphanwut Liamsa-nguan of the Region 8 Police explained that Cpl Pornthep had already been ordered to transfer from Phuket Provincial Police to Region 8 Police before the shooting this morning.

Cpl Pornthep and other officers were scheduled to report themselves at the Region 8 Police headquarters at 1pm today, Maj Gen Naphanwut said.

Maj Gen Naphanwut did not reveal why Cpl Pornthep had already been transferred.

Fascinated | 23 February 2021 - 19:15:09 

Not a good week for the Phuket Police. With the spotlight on them hopefully they will come under proper scrutiny- not a good idea to annoy a senior cop then have an incident like this.

Capricornball | 23 February 2021 - 19:10:38 

Another class act from RTP's finest.

JSombra | 23 February 2021 - 16:41:14 

Is that shooting by drunk cops on bangla number 4 or 5 over last decade? Thought they banned them all from partying in the area after last one?

 

Phuket community
Xinjiang a ‘shining example’ of China’s human rights progress: minister

Adolf Hitler MK II & his genocide strikes again. All part of his failed Belt & Road Initiati...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

Not a good week for the Phuket Police. With the spotlight on them hopefully they will come under pro...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

Another class act from RTP's finest. ...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

Is that shooting by drunk cops on bangla number 4 or 5 over last decade? Thought they banned them al...(Read More)

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading

Cops shamed into doing their job. Massive loss of face for the Phuket Police- love it....(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Same event, same comment by the serial whiner. Nothing new here !...(Read More)

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading

With all the problems Phuket has these days why this? If people don't like loud music then maybe...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Ah, time again for 'alcohol whipping'. Announced ( is it not a law?) by the than coup Genera...(Read More)

FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines

First things first. How far is FDA to give green light for all Covid-19 vaccines that are already us...(Read More)

TAT wants vaccine passport policy

International it should be worked out NOW (!) that Covid-19 vaccinating, where ever done, should be ...(Read More)

 

