Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

PHUKET: The wife of 25-year-old noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab, shot by a drunken off-duty Phuket police officer on Bangla Rd, Patong, early on Tuesday, has filed an appeal with the Phuket Provincial Court to refuse the police corporal charged for the shooting to post bail.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 28 February 2021, 02:27PM

Kulthida Chananan and a lawyer who has volunteered to help her for free hold up the formal petition to the court yesterday (Feb 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, 26, and a lawyer assisting her for free presented the appeal to the court yesterday (Feb 27).

The court on Thursday approved the police officer, Cpl Pornthep Channarong, to post bail of B600,000.

Ms Kulthida told reporters yesterday that she had learned that Cpl Pornthep’s relatives had yet to present the B600,000 surety to the court.

Representatives of the court formally received the appeal and said it would be taken under consideration.

However, it was not confirmed whether or not Cpl Pornthep remained in remand.

Ms Kulthida repeated to the press how her family felt unsafe with Cpl Pornthep free to walk the streets.

She also explained that she had been informed that she had been contacted by Bangkok lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd, saying he would arrive in Phuket before Mar 2 to provide her legal assistance.

Ms Kulthida said her husband remains in serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Aroon’s condition has not improved, she said.

“The doctor said that dialysis is needed, which is expensive, and the bullet hit the spine, affecting his leg as well,” she said.