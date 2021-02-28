BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

PHUKET: The wife of 25-year-old noodle vendor Aroon Thongplab, shot by a drunken off-duty Phuket police officer on Bangla Rd, Patong, early on Tuesday, has filed an appeal with the Phuket Provincial Court to refuse the police corporal charged for the shooting to post bail.

policecrimeviolence
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 28 February 2021, 02:27PM

Kulthida Chananan and a lawyer who has volunteered to help her for free hold up the formal petition to the court yesterday (Feb 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, 26, and a lawyer assisting her for free presented the appeal to the court yesterday (Feb 27).

The court on Thursday approved the police officer, Cpl Pornthep Channarong, to post bail of B600,000.

Ms Kulthida told reporters yesterday that she had learned that Cpl Pornthep’s relatives had yet to present the B600,000 surety to the court.

Representatives of the court formally received the appeal and said it would be taken under consideration.

However, it was not confirmed whether or not Cpl Pornthep remained in remand.

Ms Kulthida repeated to the press how her family felt unsafe with Cpl Pornthep free to walk the streets.

She also explained that she had been informed that she had been contacted by Bangkok lawyer Kerdphol Kaewkerd, saying he would arrive in Phuket  before Mar 2 to provide her legal assistance.

Ms Kulthida said her husband remains in serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Aroon’s condition has not improved, she said.

“The doctor said that dialysis is needed, which is expensive, and the bullet hit the spine, affecting his leg as well,” she said.

Fascinated | 28 February 2021 - 18:54:44 

Money not presented yet but whether or not he is actually on remand remains unclear- classic! 'Err, yes Sir, we will come up with the money, meantime he's a good lad really, it was just a misunderstanding so please release him'. Police should be footing all the costs for this- its not as if they as an organisation can't afford to.

Kurt | 28 February 2021 - 16:19:29 

The Court felt ( not think) a  bail for a potential murderer is ok. Anyway ( I try to replace me in thai thinking) what is the value of a human life in Thailand anyway? So, bail. It is idiot, but this is Thailand. No feelings.

Foot | 28 February 2021 - 15:00:34 

Good for her.
Why should she have to do this.  Doesn't the court have someone who can think?

 

